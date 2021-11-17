Four hour ambulance delay raised in Dáil

How The Corkman reported on a three hour wait for an ambulance a pensioner had to endure in Kanturk in October.

"We have known for ages that this has been going on. I could not put a timeline on it. The dogs on the street know that ambulances have been backed up at emergency departments since Adam was a boy." Deputy Seán Sherlock speaking on the ambulance delay issue in the Dáil

A MAN in his eighties experiencing chest pains following his involvement in a road crash had to wait three hours befpre an ambulance was able to get to him and another hour before leaving the scene for hospital, Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has told the Dáil.

The account of the man’s plight and treatment is the latest episode in a saga of similar incidents in North Cork in which there were considerable delays before an ambulance reached the scene of an incident.

According to an account of the latest incident sent to the Labour TD by a man who came on the Ballyhooly road out of Glanworth, the 85 year old man was told an ambulance would be with him in 20 minutes.

According to this account, which Deputy Sherlock relayed to the Dáil, the fire brigade attended the scene quickly and while the man ‘appeared ok’. he was experiencing pains in his chest and down his left arm, indicators of a possible heart attack and a signal for officials in one of Ireland’s two deployment centres, Dublin or Letterkenny, that the call had the highest priority.

“The man was kept in the car waiting for the ambulance.

“The fire brigade crew kept him as comfortable as possible with blankets and a tarpaulin

“The emergency services told the man that his ambulance had been diverted to a heart attack and his ambulance was cancelled.

“An advanced paramedic did arrive about 1.5 hrs after the accident had happened.

“Around the same time a local doctor saw the lights and came to help.

“The Gardai were on the scene throughout.

“Eventually 2.5 hrs after the accident, as the night was cold and wet, the man had to be taken from the car and brought to a neighbour’s house for his health and safety.

“It was 3 hrs 20 mins before an ambulance eventually came and it was 4 hrs after the accident before the man left in the ambulance for hospital.”

Deputy Sherlock described the incident as ‘quite a typical case’.

“I mentioned the location because I want to put on record that it is a rural area in Cork but no more than a 20-minute drive from Cork city and the nearest tertiary hospital and no more than half an hour from the nearest secondary care facility.”

Deputy Sherlock acknowledged that the Minister knew about the problem and that additional financial resources were being deployed to to deal with the issue and pointed to the 200 additional paramedics going through the system.

“There is a legitimate expectation on the part of every citizen to expect that emergency services operate on the basis of the pre-hospital emergency care guidelines and that there is a time limit by which each call will be triaged.

“It is very clear to me that if there has been a change in the protocols when people ring the emergency phone line calling for an ambulance, that change has not been communicated to our citizens. “If there has been a shift in what people’s legitimate expectations are in respect of an ambulance coming to a scene and if there have been some changes in these protocols then they certainly have not been communicated to the public.”

Deputy Sherlock said there should have been no ambiguity in any protocol for a road accident involving an 85 year old man.

The case is similar to a recent incident in Kanturk in which a man, also in his 80s, had to wait more than three hours for an ambulance after he fell and broke his leg in the town centre on a Sunday afternoon. The ambulance in Kanturk was deployed elsewhere and he had to wait on an ambulance to be despatched from Macroom. This incident was raised in the Dáil recently by Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan.

In his address to the Dáil, Seán Sherlock told deputies that he had himself received an email from a serving paramedic about an ambulance crew which had been involved in a road crash having clocked up more than 600 kilometres in one shift.

“Thankfully neither the crew or another road user was seriously injured,” Deputy Sherlock read from the email.

“This is a result of NEOC (national emergency operational control) and national ambulance service managements refusing to treat paramedic/emts with the dignity they’re entitled to and deserve.”

Deputy Sherlock said that people in this country were neither guaranteed access to a GP nor could they be sure they would get an ambulance if they needed it.

“The place is going to hell in a hand cart fairly lively,” he said “I know we are in the middle of a pandemic, we all understand this.”

He said people needed to see the ship being turned around quickly to ensure people believed the system would deliver for them.