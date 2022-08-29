Former Senator from Macroom appointed CEO of Tabor Group

FORM Seanad Éireann member Collette Kelleher from Macroom who served as an independent senator from 2016-2020 following her nomination by the then Taoiseach Enda Kenny, has been unveiled as the new CEO of the Tabor Group.

The Tabor Group is comprised of two residential treatment centres in Cork, offering support to people struggling alcohol, drugs and gambling additions.

It also provides one-to-one community-based addition treatments and additional support services to families caught up in the spiral of addiction.

Ms Kelleher served as a member of the Civil Engagement Group in the 25th Seanad, where she was very active in analysing, developing policy, and achieving consensus for legislative change across a range of issues, including drug reform.

She also actively supported the passing into law of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018.

During her career Ms Kelleher has also served as the chair of the Cork Local Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, chief executive of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, chief executive of the Cope Foundation for almost five-years and director of the Cork Simon Community – a position she held for eight-years.

Tabor Group chair Hugh Tully said Ms Kelleher will bring a wealth relevant experience in addiction treatment services to her new role, in addition to a deep understanding Tabor’s work and focussed dynamic leadership .

“We believe Ms. Kelleher has the knowledge, experience, reputation, and leadership skills to successfully guide us over the coming years and are confident that she will continue to build on the progress made by Tabor Group in recent years,” said Mr Tully.

“Together with the rest of the board, I look forward to working alongside her in her new role,” he added.

Commenting on her new role, Ms Kelleher said that throughout career she had been guided by social justice and supporting people who have been marginalised or are in trouble.

“I am privileged to join Tabor Group, uniquely placed to make a difference to people battling with addiction, as well as support their families and loved ones. I am already enjoying working with the amazing people at Tabor Group – clients, board, staff, and volunteers have all been so welcoming and inspiring,” said Ms Kelleher.

“I aim to lead Tabor Group to further develop a full range of supports and programmes, supporting people and their families from addiction to recovery, and to build a sustainable future for the organisation,” she added.