Former Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe to take up advisor role with Kerry Co-Op

THE former CEO of Dairygold, Jim Woulfe, who spent more than a decade at the helm of the Cork-based Co-Op has been appointed adviser to the board of Kerry Co-Op.

In a statement Kerry Co-Op said Mr Woulfe, who spent more than four decades working in the dairy industry prior to leaving Dairygold last year, will work with his new employers “to examine the structure of Kerry Co-Op as it develops its strategy.”

A native of Ardagh, Co Limerick, Mr Woulfe joined the Ballyclough Co-Op in Mallow in 1979 after graduating from UCC with a degree in Dairy Science.

He subsequently served in a variety of diverse management roles with Ballyclough before it merged with Mitchelstown in 1990, resulting in the establishment of Dairygold.

Over the following two-decades he held a number of senior roles with Dairygold, including milk supplies, head of human resources and head of agri-business prior to his appointment as CEO in July 2009.

Announcing Mr Woulfe’s appointment, Kerry Co-op chairman Denis Carroll said the company was “at an important juncture in its history”.

“Jim’s experience and knowledge will support the board as we develop our plan for the long-term future of the Society. With his support, the board will undertake a strategic review of a number of priorities,” said Mr Carroll.

He said this would involve what would be possible within the Co-Op’s shareholding structure in line with their rule book and examining any rule changes that may be needed.

“In addition, it will enable us to bring a plan to our members that outlines our long-term strategy for Kerry Co-Op,” said Mr Carroll.

“Any plans will be developed to best suit the complexity of issues, with the goal of benefiting all members in the long-term,” he added.

Mr Woulfe said Kerry Co-Op has a very important history and he looked forward to playing a role in its future development strategy.

“Working closely with the Board, I look forward, when the time is right, to engaging with the elected representative structure,” said Mr Woulfe.

The board of Kerry Co-Op is currently evaluating the wording of resolutions devised by the Irish Co-Operative Society.

It is envisaged that rule changes deemed necessary and appropriate will be voted on by members at an SGM that will be held in conjunction with Kerry Co-Op’s AGM on July 5 next.