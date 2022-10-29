Former Cork North West TD Donal Moynihan passes away

The death has taken place of the former Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Dónal Moynihan.

The former TD, who lived in Gort na Scáirte, Baile Mhúirne had been battling illness for some time. He was in Dáil Eireann for 20 years, serving five years following his first election in 1982 and he regained his seat in 1992 and served until 2007.

His son Aindrias Moynihan is a current TD for the constituency and daughter Gobnait is a member of Cork County Council and of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Aged 81 when he died, the Fianna Fáil stalwart began his life in politics in 1970 when he was co-opted to Cork County Council

on the retirement of his father Jamie Moynihan, a veteran of the War of Independence and Civil War. He had hecome a member of Cork County Council in 1928 and held the seat until 1970.

His former constituency colleague, Michael Moynihan TD, said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of his former running mate.

"I served with Dónal in Dáil Éireann for ten years,” said Deputy Moynihan. “He was a man of huge integrity and compassion for his area and the people he represented.

"May he rest in God’s care.”

Donal was married to Catherine Twomey and they had nine children.

His removal to Seipéal Ghobnatan, Cúil Aodha, will take place on Sunday at 5pm and the funeral will take place at midday on Monday in the Gaeltacht church.