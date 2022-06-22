Football fever grips Dromtarriffe on Brian Cronin Cup hosting

Millstreet Pipers added to the occasion at the Brian Cronin Memorial Tournament in Dromtarriffe. Picture John Tarrant

Mark Cronin about to shoot Croke Rovers winning point against Kilmurry in the Brian Cronin Cup Final. Picture John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe player Seán O'Sullivan in the company of parents Clare and Niall after Dromtarriffe's win in the Brian Cronin Shield. Picture John Tarrant

Kilcorney National School pupils Michael Farrissey, Michael Lynch and Padraig Murphy figured on the Dromtarriffe team to win the Brian Cronin Football Shield. Picture John Tarrant

Katie Hourigan congratulated by Croke Rovers team mates after their win in the Brian Cronin Memorial Cup in Dromtariffe. Photos by John Tarrant.

Dromtariffe Juvenile GAA came up trumps in a wonderful feast of football action where after two weeks of exciting fare, Croke Rovers captured the Brian Cronin Memorial Cup.

Unfortunately Brian died at a young age owing to leukaemia yet his name lives on as demonstrated by a wealth of underage talent in the highly popular competition co-ordinated by Dromtariffe Juvenile GAA club that made a return after a two year lapse owing to pandemic restrictions and proceeds supported the Children’s Leukaemia Association.

Sixteen teams drawn from Avondhu, Muskerry and Duhallow competed in the 2022 Tournament, All-Ireland championship excitement was waved aside as the young boys and girls involved returned the maximum in the commitment stakes as the action ebbed and flowed left and right.

Croke Rovers representing Castlemagner and Kilbrin emerged as outright winners for the first time yet nobody was a loser in a wonderful two days of action.

Dromtarriffe Juvenile Club Secretary Niall O’Sullivan spoke of the fantastic turnout and the huge efforts of the club committee.

“Gladly, the competition returned this year, it has become a wonderful tournament, one of the best around, confirmed by the support of clubs from near and afar in addition to the enthusiasm from all involved within the Dromtarriffe club”, he said.

On hand to present the prizes to successful teams from Croke Rovers, Dromtarriffe, Kilmurry and BK Plunketts were Fiona, Emer and Laura Cronin.