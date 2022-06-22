Football fever grips Dromtarriffe on Brian Cronin Cup hosting

Dromtariffe Juvenile GAA came up trumps in a wonderful feast of football action where after two weeks of exciting fare, Croke Rovers captured the Brian Cronin Memorial Cup.
Unfortunately Brian died at a young age owing to leukaemia yet his name lives on as demonstrated by a wealth of underage talent in the highly popular competition co-ordinated by Dromtariffe Juvenile GAA club that made a return after a two year lapse owing to pandemic restrictions and proceeds supported the Children’s Leukaemia Association.
Sixteen teams drawn from Avondhu, Muskerry and Duhallow competed in the 2022 Tournament, All-Ireland championship excitement was waved aside as the young boys and girls involved returned the maximum in the commitment stakes as the action ebbed and flowed left and right.
Croke Rovers representing Castlemagner and Kilbrin emerged as outright winners for the first time yet nobody was a loser in a wonderful two days of action.
Dromtarriffe Juvenile Club Secretary Niall O’Sullivan spoke of the fantastic turnout and the huge efforts of the club committee.
“Gladly, the competition returned this year, it has become a wonderful tournament, one of the best around, confirmed by the support of clubs from near and afar in addition to the enthusiasm from all involved within the Dromtarriffe club”, he said.
On hand to present the prizes to successful teams from Croke Rovers, Dromtarriffe, Kilmurry and BK Plunketts were Fiona, Emer and Laura Cronin.