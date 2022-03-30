Fondest of farewells as Fire & Rescue departs St Theresa’s

Catherine Lehane, who’s husband Stephen worked as a Fire Fighter for 40 years, pictured at the Farewell Party in St. Theresa’s Place with her sons Aidan and Declan and grand daughter Lauren.

Breda Cronin and Mary Crowley bade an emotional farewell to the Kanturk Fire & Rescue crew as they left St. Theresa’s Place for the final time on Saturday.

Kanturk Fire & Rescue crew members Edith Bhokani and Finbarr O’ Riordan cutting the Farewell Cake during the Party on their final evening at St. Theresa’s Place.

Kanturk Fire Brigade at the official opening of the Station at St. Theresa’s Place in 1956. Included are, front; Denis O’ Connell, Jackie Harrington, JJ Brosnan, John Fleming, John Lehane, Jim Lehane. Back; Billy Moore, Paddy Smith, Miah O’ Mahony, Denis O’ Sullivan, Denny Brosnan and Dan O’ Connor.

AS the Kanturk Fire & Rescue crew departed from their former base at St. Theresa’s Place for the final time last Saturday evening, following a farewell party, tears were shed by the local residents who had built up such an enduring relationship with both the current and former fire fighters since the station opened in 1956.

It was an especially poignant moment for those who’s departed family members had served in the fire brigade over the years.

The farewell party was organised by the current and former Fire & Rescue Crew as a thank you to the residents who, they said, had always been so friendly and helpful over the past 66 years.

Station Officer Finbarr O’Riordan paid a particular tribute to locals Eileen Lehane and Eileen Buckley who took the phone calls for the Fire Brigade up to the mid 1970s and said that while everyone on the crew was delighted with the new station, they would miss the camaraderie they enjoyed for many years with the St. Theresa’s Place residents.

The large gathering enjoyed reminiscing in the glorious sunshine, children got an opportunity to check out the fire engine and everyone enjoyed the refreshments provided by the fire service.

Presenting a framed History of Kanturk Fire Brigade, and a card recording some heartfelt thanks from residents along with a decorative cake that was made and donated by Irma Sliuzelyte, Chairperson of the St Theresa’s Place Residents Association, Ben McAuliffe expressed the deep appreciation of all the residents to Fire Officer Finbarr O’Riordan and his crew, past and present, in serving the community.

The measure of the sense of community was further expressed by the Fire Crew when they drove the fire engine with flashing lights and sirens through the terrace as a final farewell, to bring the neighbours and children out in their droves to wave SLÁN.