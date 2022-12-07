Cork

exclusive Folk legend Donovan to launch ‘timeless’ new album recorded in Cork Gaeltacht studio

Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour flew in to Cork on his own jet to play on the album

Donovan is famous for songs from the 1960s such as Hurdy Gurdy Man and Mellow Yellow Expand
David Gilmour, guitarist with Pink Floyd, played on two tracks of Donovan's latest album, recorded in Sullane Studios in Baile Mhúirne in Co. Cork in 1991. Gaelia will be released next week, December 15. Expand
Donovan's new album features musicians such as David Gilmour, Sharon Shannon, Noel Bridgeman, Nigel Kennedy, Eleanor McEvoy, Máire Bhreathnach and Steve Cooney. The album, recorded in Baile Mhúirne's Sulán Studios in 1991, was co-produced by Dan Fitzgerald. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

It could have been last year or it could have been a lot longer ago but what we do know for sure is folk legend Donovan came to the Múscraí Gaeltacht village of Baile Mhúirne in Co. Cork to record an album of songs he had written following a conversation he had with Pink Floyd’s lead guitarist, David Gilmour, who also features on the album.

The Scottish singer songwriter is keeping the details as to when his new album was recorded close to his chest but reviewers have described the recording as timeless and that should be good enough for his fans and music lovers in general. The album, Gaelia – The Sulan Sessions, will be released on vinyl and in CD form next week, December 15.

Privacy