It could have been last year or it could have been a lot longer ago but what we do know for sure is folk legend Donovan came to the Múscraí Gaeltacht village of Baile Mhúirne in Co. Cork to record an album of songs he had written following a conversation he had with Pink Floyd’s lead guitarist, David Gilmour, who also features on the album.

The Scottish singer songwriter is keeping the details as to when his new album was recorded close to his chest but reviewers have described the recording as timeless and that should be good enough for his fans and music lovers in general. The album, Gaelia – The Sulan Sessions, will be released on vinyl and in CD form next week, December 15.

For the purposes of this article, it’s the where it was recorded not the when which is important as Gaelia – The Sulan Sessions was recorded in Sullane Studios in Baile Mhúirne in Cork’s Múscraí Gaeltacht. The Sullane River flows a stone’s throw from the recording studio in the Gaeltacht village of Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney where it was recorded. The ‘Gael’ in ‘Gaelia’ is a nod to its Gaeltacht/Gaelic origins.

The legendary guitarist from Pink Floyd isn’t the only A-list star to feature on the album as it also features the music of Sharon Shannon, Steve Cooney, Nigel Kennedy, Noel Bridgeman and Máire Bhreathnach and Eleanor McEvoy. The album was co-produced by renowned Cork sound engineer and producer Dan ‘Dan Dan’ Fitzgerald and, unusually, he is credited with a mention alongside the musicians on the cover of the album.

The album, which has been out on streaming platforms since last week, is already being hailed by music critics as one of the best from singer-songwriter, famous for songs such as Mellow Yellow in the 1960s.

Before the release of the album next week, a single featuring David Gilmour on guitar is being released on Friday Rock Me is described as ‘a steady, rhythmic song’ but the poetry of the Scottish singer songwriter and the guitar riffs of the Pink Floyd star are unmistakeable.

Gilmour’s guitar playing also features on another of the album’s other tracks, Lover O Lover.

The album was recorded at the studio on the banks of the Sullane back in 1991. The studio has recently re-opened after several years and is owned and managed by Tadhg Kelleher. It played host to many famous recording stars in its previous" heyday, including Christy Moore, Mary Black and Crowded House.

For the recording of Gaelia in 1991, David Gilmour flew his own Lear jet into Cork airport from his own airport in North Weald in Essex in England. On the aircraft were two fully qualified pilots and David Gilmour’s sound engineer.

In an interview he gave to Variety magazine, Donovan described how David Gilmour got involved in the project.

"I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” Donovan told Variety. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda [Lawrence, Donovan's wife] and mine were holding amazing salons where the most futuristic creatives in music and awareness would gather.

“Soon Linda and I were headed with Michael and Marina and His Holiness the Tibetan Gyalwang Drukpa of Ladakh up into the Himalayas to found a school in Ladakh. But back to the salon.

“That night at Marina’s,” he said, “David and I chatted about how he had bought my cottage in the ’60s when I married Linda and moved on.

"Why, I asked? He said my album track Three Kingfishers, off my Sunshine Superman album of 1966, had launched him in a celestial music direction, and so when I was selling my cottage, where so many of my songs were written, he wanted to be in my creative space. Makes sense in a Floyd sort of way.

“David had already learned to fly (he wrote a song about it, too) and flew himself in to Ireland for the session," Donovan said. "David brought his guitar roadie, who set up two amps in the studio, handed David his pink Strat, and his unique signature sound enthralled us all.”

Donovan is himself very pleased with the work he and his famous collaborators did in the Baile Mhúirne studio.

In a statement he described it as a ‘complete success’.

“‘The Fusion of my Gaelic Roots styles, with my Poetry and melodic composition, signature finger-style guitar phrasing, classical gypsy strings, vocal emoting and Gaelic Rock, is a complete success for me on GAELIA.

“I have fulfilled my service again, as a living Shaman Poet. All the guests excelled, and Dan Fitzgeralnd Co-Producing with me, enhancing the songs with their superlative talents, and great respect for all I have achieved in bringing world wide appreciation for our Gaelic Tradition, Thank You All!”