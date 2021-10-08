Fly the national flag in salute of Clonbanin Ambush centenary

Looking ahead to the centenary of the Clonbanin Ambush are Noel Keating, Millstreet; Billy Murphy, Dromtarriffe and Donal Cashman, Kanturk. Picture John Tarrant

The centenary to the Clonbanin Ambush will be commemorated this Saturday, October 9, and the committee appeals to every household to proudly display our National flag to honour the occasion.

The commemoration commences with concelebrated Mass in Derrinagree Church at 1.30pm followed by blessing of centenary monument. Ceremonial duties follow, an address by President Michael D Higgins’ representative, the reading of the Proclamation, oration by County Mayor Gillian Coughlan, the raising of the tricolour, accompanied by a colour party from the Irish United Nations Veterans Association.

That’s followed by an evening of refreshments and entertainment in Dromtarriffe Parish Hall. Everyone is welcome but numbers are limited owing to Covid restrictions.