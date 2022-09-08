Floating gas terminals proposed by Cork MEP

Floating gas terminals could help Ireland keep the lights on and the heaters warm for the coming winter.

The Irish Government should give serious consideration to the possibility of buying or renting a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) to allow the country import LNG and to pump it into the gas network, a Cork MEP has urged.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher believes other countries are ‘well along the way to doing this as a means of diversifying their electricity and energy supplies.

The MEP’s suggestion came as the Government puts the finishing touches to a financial package to support families struggling to cope with rapidly rising tariffs for electricity and gas as winter approaches.

“This facility, installed in one of our harbours or ports, and in close proximity to an access point to our gas network, would enable two things.

“It would allow us wean ourselves off our long term dependence on gas from the UK and provide potentially cheaper gas for our citizens,” he said.

"“Longer term, we will need a permanent LNG terminal in Ireland with connections into the grid but such a facility would take up to five years to build.

“In addition, many countries are also installing ‘powerships or power barges’, in effect floating power stations, to allow them to burn natural gas onsite and provide additional electricity supply.

"It has been estimated that each unit could supply up to 500MW.

“Natural gas will always play a role in powering some proportion of Ireland’s energy needs.

"It might only be 5-10% but it could be the difference between the lights staying on if the wind doesn’t blow for a few days.

“The Government needs to start thinking big. The energy crisis will be with us for years to come. It won’t end with the conclusion of the Russian invasion. The countries that secure their own energy independence will be the prosperous countries of the future,” said the Cork based MEP.

His Ireland South colleague in the European Parliament, Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has said that the country needs a dedicated Energy Minister and suggested the creation of the role and "a higher sense of urgency" to fortify the country's energy security.

“Energy is the lifeblood of a modern economy, central to almost every economic activity, from agriculture to transport to industry as well as of course running our homes.

"We are in the midst of an energy crisis that has caused inflation to skyrocket and soaring energy prices for consumers, which has significant negative implications.

"We have to face the reality that things may get worse before they get better, but we need to see a higher sense of urgency in Ireland to fortify our energy security”, said the MEP who is a member of the Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

“Energy is far too vital of a sector to be combined with an already packed portfolio.

"Communication networks and transport are hugely important in their own right, in fact along with energy they compromise the most essential elements of Ireland’s future economic development”, he said.

“The energy transition will be extremely challenging, and although we are fortunate enough to have a high capacity and potential for renewable generation, not enough action is being done to get projects in operation.

"Ramping up renewables deployment must be a priority, and this needs much more resources for planning and licensing authorities. Wind energy will play a huge role in our energy system, but solar energy and biogas remain largely untapped.

“We will soon by entirely dependent on the UK for gas supply. In reaction to the war in Ukraine, other countries in EU are jumping at the opportunity to install LNG terminals to reduce the need for Russian gas.

“Germany has just arranged for a fifth floating terminal for example, but here in Ireland we have a fully funded option left waiting the wings”, Kelly warned.

“It is not just LNG, or the issue of fracked gas when it comes to transitional fuels, but also domestic supply.

"The Inishkea gas field does not require EPA approval or the construction of new infrastructure as it can use what is already in the Corrib field. Of course we need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and move to renewables driven economy, but it cannot happen overnight even with the best of intentions, so we need to inject more pragmatism into our energy policy.

"Green hydrogen has been mentioned as a clean alternative for backup power generation and for transport, yet for all our geographical advantage we are still only in the public consultation process for a hydrogen strategy - years behind our competitors."

“Energy security and the transition to a higher mix of renewables will be a defining factor for Ireland's economy in the next decade and beyond. It makes sense to have a Minister dedicated solely to this highly important portfolio during this energy crisis”, said the MEP.