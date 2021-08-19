Fleadhfest honours Seán Ó Muimhneacháin and Máire Ní Chéilleachair

Sean nós singer Máire Ní Chéilleachair and Seán Ó Muimhneacháin, story teller, poet and singer, each received special recognition ceritificates at this year's online version of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

WHILE this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann had to be held online due to pandemic restrictions, the annual festival of traditional music did manage to honour two stalwarts of tradition from Cill na Martra with Special Recognition Awards.

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin, noted poet, storyteller and singer, and Máire Ní Chéilleachair, sean nós singer and teacher, have been attending and participating in Fleadh Cheoil na h-Éireann for many years and have guided many young people to success in different competitions including singing, recitation and Irish conversation.