Five Cork sites on EPA’s priority list

Gáirdíní Ltd, trading as Munster Joinery. One of the firms named on the EPA Priority Site List for the third quarter of 2022.

Five Cork sites have been named on a list of twelve industrial or waste sites earmarked for priority action by the Environmental Protection Agency according to a new report published on Friday.

This is the list published by the EPA every year of sites containing those facilities with the poorest compliance and environmental performance records so far this year. Sites are placed on the EPA National Priority List if they fail to adhere to their licence conditions and, as a consequence, are posing a risk to the environment.

Included on the list is Ballyguyroe, a Cork County Council managed landfill site in the Ballyhoura Mountains which was named for landfill gas and leachate management. Forge Hill Recycling in Ballyphehane in Cork was named on the EPA’s list for odour and waste management practices.

Gáirdíní – trading as Munster Joinery – was named on the list because of emissions to water while the North Cork Co-op Creameries Ltd has been listed because of its adherence to wastewater treatment standards. Also named on the list is Timoleague Agri Gen Ltd due to its odour and facilitiy infrastructure.

The EPA has carried out over 1049 inspections of licensed sites so far in 2022, and dealt with over 1161 complaints relating to licensed sites. On foot of this enforcement work the EPA has identified an increasing number of sites of concern which has resulted in an increase in the number of sites on the National Priority Sites List, from eight in Q2 to 12 in Q3.

The latest National Priority Site List is dominated by sites from the Food & Drink and Waste sectors, with five of the 12 sites being from each of these sectors

Commenting on the publication of the list, Dr. Tom Ryan, EPA Director said the emergence of facilities from the food and drinks sector on the National Priority Sites list, due to poor compliance and environmental perforance was incompatible incompatible with the sustainable development goals and green image of the sector.

“Activities from these facilities are unnecessarily affecting the water quality of their local environment and of local people’s right to the enjoyment of a healthy environment.

"This trend has to be reversed and the EPA will hold any licensed operator polluting the environment or impacting public health to account."

Mr. Darragh Page, EPA Programme Manager said the appearance of five sites from the waste sector on the list was concerning and indicated there was ‘sustained non compliance with the waste licences posing an ongoing risk to the environment”.

"The EPA will continue to focus our enforcement efforts on those who pose a risk to the environment or cause environmental pollution, and those on the priority sites list can expect further enforcement action from the EPA.”