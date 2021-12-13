First phase of Marina Park opened to the public

A photo-montage of one of the forest walkways that will be included in the second phase of the Marina Park.

Grace and Ruairi O’Flynn in front of the iconic red steel pavilion in the plaza at the heart of the first phase of the €10million development of the Marian Park. The plaza will be used for organised events and gatherings. Photo: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM Photo.

THE first phase of Cork City’s newest park was finally opened to the public on Monday, offering visitors a welcome haven to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

When fully developed the almost 80-acre Marina Park, which will run from the iconic Shandon Boat Club premises on the banks of the River Lee to Blackrock Harbour, will be roughly six times larger than Fitzgerald’s Park on the Mardyke.

The first 13-acre phase of the project, situated just over 2km from the city centre and adjacent to the newly pedestrianised Marina and Páirc Uí Chaoimh incorporates manicured lawns, walkways, water features and new car parking spaces along the Monahan Road. Public toilets, which were delayed by what cork City Council said were ‘supply chain issues’ will be opened over the coming weeks.

At its heart of phase one sits a distinctive red steel pavilion paying homage to the former Munster Showgrounds that formerly stood on the site and a central plaza made of natural stone and concrete that will be used for organised events and gatherings.

Welcoming the opening of the initial phase of the ambitious project the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said it was a fantastic facility for both locals and visitors to the city.

“ This park’s design is based upon accessibility for all ages and abilities, encouraging physical activity and supporting ecology, biodiversity, culture and outdoor events,” said Cllr Kelleher.

“The development of this park also demonstrates how Cork City Council want the nearby Docklands to be first and foremost a great place to live as well as a great place to work in and invest in”.

Cork City Council has said that detailed design on the next phase of the Marina Park, which will see the development of a further 60-acres of land from the Atlantic Pond to Blackrock Pier leading to the creation of a ‘regional eco-park, is already underway.

It will incorporate ecological trails and resting points though existing forestry areas, carefully managed wetlands, a woodland playground, meadowlands and a heritage trail with access to the Barrington Folly, the old quay walls, the slipway at Dundanion Castle and the ice cave.

It is hoped that, following a public consultation process, work on phase two will commence next autumn and be completed the following winter.

Cork City Council confirmed that future projects in the area also include the upgrading of the Marina Promenade, which will act as a conduit between the upgraded Passage Railway Greenway (from the Maria to Mahon), the Docklands area and Blackrock Village.

The Monahan Road extension will also facilitate the redevelopment of the former Ford Distribution site, which has planning permission for a more than 1,000 unit residential development.