First look at Kanturk’s upcoming €2.7m equine therapy centre

St. Joseph’s Foundation are delighted to to announce our new ambitious plan for a Regional Residential, Respite and Equine Therapy Centre in Kanturk, Co. Cork.

The land at Meelaherragh, Kanturk was donated by Ms. Kate Jarvey, philanthropist and founder of the Crann Centre in Ballincollig to St. Joseph’s Foundation.

The equine centre will provide alternative therapy for children, using what is internationally known as the “horse boy method'.

A ‘TRULY mindblowing’ donation of land by a Kanturk woman has paved the way for the development of an equine therapy centre in Duhallow which will be a valuable support for children and young people with autism and their families.

So said Michael Hegarty, the Chief Executive of St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville, as he announced ambitious plans for the €2.7m centre which they hope to open in 2023.

Following the success of St. Joseph’s Foundation’s Liskennett Farm, which opened in Granagh, County Limerick in 2015, the need for a similar centre of excellence was identified in the North West area of Co. Cork to support children and their families from across the region.

“It is absolutely mind blowing to meet someone who gives so generously without fanfare, coupled with their genuine excitement to support people with disabilities live their best life,” said Michael Hegarty. “Kate’s enthusiasm for this project is as overwhelming as it is encouraging.”

The location of land wasn’t the only hurdle which the team proposing the Equine Therapy Centre had to overcome.

St. Joseph’s Foundation required capital funding to further advance the hope to develop a world class service in Kanturk. St. Joseph’s Foundation costed the development at €2.7 million and needed to secure a funding stream to advance the development.

With the support of Michael Moynihan TD, the chairman of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters and meetings with Minister Anne Rabbitte, the Foundation secured funding of €2m from the capital programme for 2022 and a pledge of a further €700,000 from the 2023 capital programe.

Planning permission will be sought in a few weeks and work is due to begin in Spring 2023.