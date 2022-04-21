First contingent of Ukrainian refugees spend first night in Millstreet's Green Glens Arena

The indoor Green Glens Arena has been refitted with carpet, cubicles to accomodate families and overhead heating with communal eating and living areas.

Two busloads of Ukrainian refugees arrived in Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena on Wednesday night where it is expected they will be accommodated for next few weeks at the very least.

In the past few weeks, the arena’s indoor area has been fitted with carpet and divided into cubicles to accommodate families of two, three and four members. These units include beds for each occupant and a kitchenette and living area also.

Approximately 70 people arrived in two coaches late on Wednesday.

It’s just three weeks since Green Glens owner Noel C. Duggan spoke of his desire to ‘give something back’ by offering the facility, where the Eurovision Song Contest was staged in 1993, for the use of refugees. In that time a huge amount of work has taken place at the centre to put in place the accommodation pods for the refugees.

Read More

According to ntegration Minister Roderic O’Gorman group accommdation such as is available in Millstreet would become a more substantial part of Ireland’s plan to house refugees.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio this morning, the Minister said the 70 Ukrainians which arrived at the Green Glens Arena would, it was likely, be there for a number of weeks at least.

The minister said last night they started to use the Millstreet Centre in Cork, with 70 Ukrainians housed there and are likely to be there for a number of weeks.

He said that while this was not the preference or gold standard, it was a ‘crisis situation’ with a war in Europe.

"We are doing our very best to provide shelter and safety," the minister said.

By the end of May, it is expected that between 29,000 and 33,000 Ukrainians will be seeking accommodation in Ireland.

At present, there are 24,438 Ukrainians in Ireland, 1,271 are being accommodated in emergency beds. This is out of a total of 2,325 such beds available across the State.

"It is not tented, it is indoor, partitioned inside so people have privacy for their sleeping spaces," he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Dining and other facilities are shared and there are wraparound supports for people there, Mr O’Gorman added.

"Accommodation like Millstreet is going to become a larger feature about how we accommodate people and we have to be upfront about that," the Green Party TD said.