Final route for Mallow Relief Road expected in October

THE project engineer for the N72/N73 Mallow Relief Road has said Cork County Council was currently in the process of reviewing submissions from the public in relation to the proposed route for the project.

The deadline for submissions expired at the end of last month following the selection of a preferred route for the road, after consideration was given to a number of potential options for the long-awaited road.

The preferred route option will commence at a new junction near Mallow General Hospital, heading east to Ballyviniter Lower before turning south to the junction with the existing N72 at Oliver’s Cross.

The plan also makes provision for the re-alignment of the N73 into the junction, changing the existing turn-off Oliver’s Cross into a cul-de-sac.

It is proposed there relief road will be a single lane dual carriageway with an adjacent two-way footpath/cycle lane on one side. Access to the road would only be by the junctions at either end and the road would incorporate bridge crossings to facilitate existing roads into and out of the town.

In addition, the plan makes for an ‘active travel-way’ (walkway and cycle path) to run along the former railway line adjacent to the estates in Ballyviniter and to the north of Lacknalooha.

Speaking to The Corkman project engineer Eddie Murphy said his office had received a number of submissions in relation to the proposal, the majority of which were not in favour of the preferred route.

“Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic meant we were not in a position to hold face-to-face public meetings about the scheme. As a result of this there were probably less submissions made in relation to the scheme than might other wise have been

“Those submissions that were lodged will be considered in the preparation of an Option Selection Report which will be submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for peer review by neutral officials with no connection to the scheme,” said Mr Murphy.

He said this review process would take between six to eight weeks.

“We would expect that final preferred route option for the road would be selected by the end of October at the latest. It should be pointed put that this route may be subject to some minor alterations and changes as we progress towards the final design and planning stage of the scheme,” said Mr Murphy.



