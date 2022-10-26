Final curtain for Cork theatre company that gave a start to Cillian Murphy and Ruth Negga

THE theatre company which set Cillian Murphy and Ruth Negga on the road to stardom has announced its closure after providing thrilling drama for more than 30 years.

Cork-based Corcadorca’s production of Enda Walsh’s ‘Disco Pigs’, starring Cillian Murphy and Eileen Walsh was a ground-breaking work which sent young law student Murphy on his way to the silver screen, while Eileen Walsh carved out an award-winning career in theatre and on TV.

Founded by Pat Kiernan, the company took to social media this week to announce it would not be applying for funding to the Arts Council for the coming years and said it was ‘winding down its operations’.

“Collaborating with...emerging actors, writers, music producers and stage designers, we made outstanding work with Corcadorca and the Theatre Development Centre,” said Pat Kiernan.

“I’m particularly proud that we were part of the cultural fabric of Cork city.

“This year saw our production of The Same open in New York; Guests of the Nation in Cork city; and we have just completed a run of The Spin in Longford, Dublin and Cork,” he said, pledging to carry on the company’s legacy.