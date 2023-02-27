Figures show 7,059 Ukrainian refugees are now living in Cork

As of February 12, 1,548 displaced Ukrainian children have been enrolled in schools across Cork City and County. Photo: Mark Condron.

UPDATED figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have provided a broadly accurate breakdown of the number of the Ukrainian refugees that ahead of the first anniversary of the war in their homeland.

The latest figures show that since last March, when the first refugees arrived on our shores and February 12, a total of 74,458 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSN’s) have been issued to people arriving from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive.

Enacted in early March 2022, the directive provides ‘immediate protection’ in EU countries for people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A CSO spokesperson said the published figures only analyse the number of refugees that have availed of the temporary protection measure and have received a PPSN and as such should be interpreted as estimates.

“For example, a number of persons who have arrived from Ukraine may not have received a PPSN yet, while the figures may also include those who received a PPSN earlier in the crisis but who are no longer resident in the State,” said the spokesperson.

Once issued with a PPSN refugees are entitled to claim child benefit for dependent children as well as working age income supports such including job seekers allowance or basic supplementary allowance.

Key findings of the report included that women and men over the age of 20 account for 46% and 21% of arrivals respectively, with those 20 and under accounting for 33% of arrivals.

Of the 28,774 people who attended support events arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services, 62% had achieved a National Framework Qualification of Level 7 or higher.

While 70% of those who availed of Intreo services noted their inability to speak English had proved a barrier to employment, 10,680 had enrolled in further education English language course.

The latest available figures for 2022/23 academic year showed that 14,686 Ukrainian children has enrolled in Irish schools, 65% of these in primary school and 35% in second level schools.

The figures for Cork showed there were 1,021 children enrolled in national schools and 527 in secondary schools across the city and county.

The data showed that as of February 12 there were 7,059 Ukrainian refugees living in Cork, with the CSO giving a breakdown of the number of refugees living in each of Cork’s Local Electoral Areas (LEA’s).

According to the CSO data there are 2,002 Ukrainian refugees currently spread around the five Cork City LEA’s, with the largest number (804) based in the South-Central ward.

The figures for the county show that the Midleton LEA is currently accommodating the largest number of refugees at 1,558, followed by Skibbereen – West Cork at 615.

The figures for the remaining Cork LEA’s are: Macroom (636), Mallow (503), Bantry – West Cork (564), Bandon/Kinsale (326), Kanturk (341), Fermoy (260), Cobh (152) and Carrigaline (102).

The CSO said the data for LEA’s was compiled using information on the post office from which the latest individual welfare payment was issued as a proxy for place of residence.

Since this does not necessarily indicate an exact place of residence, the figures for each LEA could differ slightly from the data supplied by the CSO.