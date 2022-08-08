Figures show 512 people across Cork died from Covid-19

FIGURES released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed that 512 people across cork City and County died from Covid-19 over the two-year period from March 2020 to February of this year.

The figures, contained within the CSO’s ‘Death By Covid’ report at www.cso.ie, offer a detailed county-by-county breakdown of Covid fatalities by place of death, area of residence and age group.

Clarifying the findings of the report, the CSO said analysis focussed on fatalities where Covid-19 was found to have been the underlying cause of death.

“A death due to Covid-19 differs from a death with Covid-19 in that Covid-19 is identified as the underlying cause of death in the form but not in the latter,” said a CSO spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that during the time period under analysis the virus was identified as being the underlying cause of 5,384 people across the State.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the size of its population, County Dublin recorded the highest number of deaths at 1,183 accounting for 35% of the national total, while Leitrim saw the lowest number at 26 or 0.5% of the national total.

The report found that 59% of deaths occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals, 29% in nursing homes, 4.8% at homes and 3.4% in community hospitals. There were no recorded deaths in maternity or paediatric hospitals.

In terms of age demographic, the report found that 42% of Covid fatalities occurred in persons aged 85 and over and 75% in those aged 75 and over, with 91% of deaths occurring within the 65 and over age cohort.

A total of 505 people under the age of 65 died from Covid-19, 322 of those within the 55-64 age group and 161 in the 35-54 age group, with 21 deaths in the 15-34 age group.

There was one death within the 0-14 age group.

The report found that 59% of deaths occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals, 29% in nursing homes, 4.8% at homes and 3.4% in community hospitals. There were no recorded deaths in maternity or paediatric hospitals.

A detailed analysis of the figures for Cork showed there were 231 deaths among people over the age of 85, 165 in the 75-84 age group, 85 in the 64-74 age bracket, 24 in the 55-64 age group and seven deaths in the 35-54 age group.

There were no reported deaths of anyone under the age of 34 in Cork over the period.

According to the Covid-19 data hub (wwwcovid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com), as of last Monday morning there were 384 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals across the country, 32 of which were being treated in ICU departments.

The most recent figures (to August 3) on the hub showed a total of 1,647,605 cases of Covid had been registered in Ireland, with the latest number of confirmed PCR and registered antigen cases standing at a combined total of 997.

As of last Sunday 3,852,557 first dose, 3,806,426 second dose and 240,876 single dose vaccinations had been administered across the State.