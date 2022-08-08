Cork

Figures show 512 people across Cork died from Covid-19

Analysis by the CSO found that more than 90% of all deaths were among those over 65

A report issued by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found that Covid-19 was the underlying cause of 5,384 deaths the State between March 2020 and February of this year. Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

FIGURES released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have revealed that 512 people across cork City and County died from Covid-19 over the two-year period from March 2020 to February of this year.

The figures, contained within the CSO’s ‘Death By Covid’ report at www.cso.ie, offer a detailed county-by-county breakdown of Covid fatalities by place of death, area of residence and age group.

