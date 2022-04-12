Figures from the Irish Hospital Consultants Association show one in seven people in Cork are on waiting lists for hospital treatment

Waiting lists within the South/South West Hospital Group have risen by 45% over the past seven years.

AN eye-opening new report has found that one in seven people among the local population in Cork are languishing on hospital outpatient waiting lists – with consultants already predicting that wait time targets for this year are ‘unlikely’ to be met.

The report issued by the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), has revealed that 148,000 people are waiting for hospital treatment within the South/South West Group (SSWHG) of hospitals – an increase of 45,800 people (or 45%) over the past seven years.

In addition to administering the Cork University (CUH) & University Maternity (CUMH), Mercy University, South Infirmary, Mallow General and Bantry General hospitals, the group also manages hospitals in Kilkenny, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

The ICHA has pointed out that the Government’s Waiting List Action Plan pledged that by the end the year 98% of patients will have received their inpatient/day care procedure with 12-months of going on the list and their first outpatient appointment within 18-months.

However, it found that hospitals in the south have 38,427 patients currently waiting in excess of the waiting list targets.

Broken down for Cork, the figure for the CUH stands at 10,915, the South Infirmary at 7,408, the Mercy at 2,925, Mallow General at 313, Bantry General 221 and the CUMH at 124.

The ICHA has said growing waiting lists mean the Government’s ambitious targets for the end of the year are unlikely to be met in the SSWHG.

It said patients are being denied essential and timely high-quality medical and surgical care through a combination of the failure to ensure competitiveness in the recruitment and retention of consultants and to appoint a replacement independent chair for stalled contract talks.

ICHA president, Professor Alan Irvine, said the resulting severe shortage of consultants within the public health service in Cork and the south was the main contributor “unacceptable delays” in care provision.

According to the ICHA report almost a third of completed competitions for consultant posts that were not filled in 2021 were for posts within the SSWHG.

“These growing waiting lists demonstrate the impact of years of consultant shortages and underinvestment in capacity across public hospitals in the region, which must be addressed in discussions with the IHCA,” said Professor Irvine.

The association had expected that replacement independent chair would be appointed quickly after the previous incumbent stood down in December, resulting in the stalling of contract talks.

However, responding to concerns raised by Cork North Central TD Colm Burke, the Secretary General at the Department of Health Robert Watt revealed they may not appoint a new chair for hospital consultant talks.

Dr Irvine described the revelation as “another significant blow to the process and to tackling the growing vacancy rates and hospital waiting lists.”

“Without open, genuine discussions and agreement with hospital Consultant representatives on the requirements for an attractive consultants’ contract to be offered in future, we will not be able to stem the exodus of highly trained medical and surgical specialists abroad, leaving public hospital patients without access to the care they need and deserve,” said Dr Irvine.