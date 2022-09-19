Fermoy’s Michelle O’Neill breaks long standing republican tradition to attend Queen’s funeral

Fermoy born Michelle O'Nell attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey along with other Northern Ireland political leaders.

Fermoy born Michelle O’Neill was among the many global leaders who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in her role as First Minister designate of Northern Ireland and, in the process, broke with long standing Irish republican tradition by taking her place in the pews of Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Sinn Féin nominee for the top role in the Northern Ireland Executive was joined by the leaders of the other Northern Ireland Assembly parties in the London cathedral. Also accompanying Mrs. O’Neill, who spent the first four years of her life in the north Cork town, was Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker, Alex Maskey, also of Sinn Féin.

In a tweet published before the funeral, the Sinn Féin First Minister in waiting stopped short of paying a personal tribute to the monarch who died on September 8.

"Today I respectfully join leaders from Britain, Ireland & the international community at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest,” she tweeted.

" It is a sad day for her family who mourn her loss, and all those of a British identity from across our community who grieve also.”

In a previous tweet, the Sinn Féin leader paid tribute to the peace making role. “Queen Elizabeth worked to build peace between our islands and to further reconciliation between all our people,” she wrote .”We must continue to work together to build a better future.”

The Sinn Féin deputy leader also met King Charles III when he visited Belfast on Tuesday and expressed her condolences to him on the death of his mother.

The latest moves by the Sinn Féin leadership are a far cry from the boycott by the then party leaders of Queen Elizabeth’s State Visit to Ireland.