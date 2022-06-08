Fermoy rower Alison setting her sights on Olympic glory in Paris

AN Olympic medal hopeful from North Cork is among an elite group of Irish athletes who will share in a €350,000 funding windfall aimed at ensuring they are in peak physical condition ahead of next year’s Paris games.

Alison Bergin from Kildinan, a member of Fermoy Rowing Club, has been named as one of the fifteen individual recipients under the Paris Olympic Scholarship awards announced this week by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The Irish women’s hockey team has been allocated the largest tranche of funding after being awarded the team grant of €100,000.

Athletes were nominated for the awards by their particular sports respective national federations, some of whom are targeting a second games while others, like Alison, are aiming to make their Olympic debut.

Alison, who turned 20 in February, been allocated a grant of €15,000 to help support her through the qualification and preparations stages ahead of the Paris games next summer.

Having taken up rowing in her early teens, Alison was part of the Irish women’s four that in 2020 finished fifth in the U-19 European Junior Championships in Belgrade.

Last year, Alison was one of only two women selected in the Irish team for the World U-23 Championships, finishing fourth in the heavyweight single sculls semi-finals and ninth overall.

A second-year Sport and Exercise Management student at Cork IT, Alison has been training with Ireland’s elite squad for a number of years and is currently focussed on competing at the World - U-23 Championships in Italy next month.