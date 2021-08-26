Fermoy nude swim cancelled

PLANS for a nude swim at Fermoy Leisure Centre by the Irish Naturist Association have hit a stumbling block after the group was notified that the pool would be closed for ‘maintenance’ on the date publicised for the event. While the Irish Naturist Association has been going for nude swims at secluded beaches around the country for several years, the group also seeks to hold indoor events in light of the Irish weather. The event advertised by the group to be held in Fermoy Leisure Centre had been scheduled for September 4. However the pool management has pointed out in various media that the pool would be closed to carry out essential maintenance between September 4 and 11. A spokesperson has said the group is seeking an indoor venue for a ‘sociable nudity event’ in Cork.

BO 18 briefs head

TEXT

text