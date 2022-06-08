Fermoy entrepreneur Brian boxing clever as he strives for global glory in Monaco

Fermoy man Brian O’Sullivan with his wife Margaret Ann after he was crowned the Irish EY Entrepreneur of the Year last November.

THE FERMOY man who founded one of Europe’s largest privately-owned packaging companies that now boasts a multi-million Euro annual turnover is the running to be crowned the first ever Irish EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

Last November Brian O’Sullivan, owner and chairman of Zeus Packaging, beat a record number of finalists to win the prestigious Irish EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

This week, Mr O’Sullivan is in Monaco where he is going head-to-head against 54 other business leaders from across the globe for the right to be crowned the 2022 World EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Breakfast Business slot on Wednesday morning from Monaco Mr O’Sullivan said while competition did not carry a cash reward it was still “the most robust business prize in the world”.

“It comes with the kudos of being the World Entrepreneur of the Year, which in the business world carries a huge statement,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“An Irish company has never won it before, so you can imagine what it would be like to bring it back home to Ireland,” he added.

Mr O’Sullivan founded Zeus in 1998 and despite the challenges of recession and more recently the Covid pandemic, has overseen the growth of the company into a global leader in its field with a turnover of €300 million and a workforce of 670 employees operating in more than two-dozen countries.

His strategy since establishing Zeus has been one of expansion, with acquisitions financed by bank credit rather than outside investment.

Early last year Zeus completed a €40 million, two-year programme of strategic as well as the subsequent acquisition of Limerick Packaging in October.

Should Mr O’Sullivan win the world EY title it would top off what has been another momentous week for Zeus, which has just completed the acquisition or British companies BoxMart and Swanline in a deal valued at more than €25million.

Mr O’Sullivan described both companies as “high-end sustainable and innovative” operations.

“That is what we (Zeus) are heading to and what we have been trying to push for the past 10-15 years,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Addressing the debate about the use of compostable coffee cups, Mr O’Sullivan said there has been a lot of misconceptions about them and other types of packaging.

“There has been compostable or degradable packing for years and Zeus has led the way in that. The biggest issue we have is that the consumer has not been told the full story on what can happen with proper waste control of packing,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Offering an insight into the ongoing success of his company, Mr O’Sullivan said that when he founded Zeus it had just one product and even back then his guiding ethos was to reduce as much of the packaging as possible.

“People have said to me on numerous occasions ‘surely that is bad for business if you are a packaging company’. My answer has always been absolutely not,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“The more we can clients reduce packing, the better it is for my business. This is because clients see the value that we give and stay with us,” he added.