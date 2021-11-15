Fermoy company's expansion plans hinge on broadband availability

Two kilometres on the other side of town, residents of Kilcrumper Cemetry would have no problem connecting but young families living nearby are still waiting to be surveyed for their connection.

The firm seeking broadband is two to three miles outside of the town of Fermoy in north Cork.

A LEADING firm in the Fermoy area has issued an appeal to local councillors to help get a fibre broadband connection which the directors of the company say is a ‘basic requirement’ as they plan a major expansion for the business.

On the other side of town, however, there’s an even more stark illustration of the ‘bureaucracy gone mad’ situation regarding broadband connection as a local graveyard appears to be getting priority for connection over a number of young working families living in a hamlet of houses.

According to a letter sent to councillors and read out at this week’s meeting of the Northern Committee of Cork County Council, all the broadband providers have told the firm that the Eircode for their business is ‘outside the scope of this fibre rollout’.

"It does not make sense that private homes can have access to this service when a major local employer, located 200 metres down the road, cannot avail,” the letter states.

"We cannot get fibre (to the desk) broadband to our site.

"It has come to our notice that homes within 250m of our site have this service available to them.

“I am reliably informed that the closest fibre connection to our site is 250m away.

"There is already ducting in place from this location to our site.

"It would only be a matter of pulling 300 metres of fibre cable through this ducting to our site and then connecting it up to the network,

"There are no other civil engineering requirements.”

Cllr Frank O’Flynn, who raised the issue, described the National Broadband Initiative as an ‘absolute disgrace’ and questioned whether it was ‘going backwards’. Other councillors who also received the letter from the company also questioned the speed and effectiveness of the broadband provision.

"There could be anything up to 700 or 800 jobs on the line here,” said Cllr. O’Flynn.

The councillor pointed to other ridiculous situations regarding the provision and non provision of broadband in the vicinity of Fermoy. “Eir are surveying out beyond Kilcrumper Graveyards, the old and the new cemeteries and while there are a lot of people there, they will never need broadband.

"On the left hand side of the road, where there’s eight or ten houses with young families, who would need broadband, they didn’t survey that area at all.”

Cllr O’Flynn said that some areas in the region wouldn’t be surveyed until 2025/6. “God knows when they would be connected after that,” he said. “We’re calling people to work from home but they can’t due to the absence of proper broadband provision.”

Cork County Council Director for Environment and Emergency Services Louis Duffy asked to be provided with the EIrcode for the company so he could raise the issue with broadband providers he would be meeting with in the coming weeks.