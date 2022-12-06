Fermoy community rallies together as hundreds gather to show their solidarity with arriving refugees

Maggie Blackley’s placard summed up the sentiments of those at the rally.

The message was loud and clear from a section of the large crowd that turned out for last Saturday’s rally in Fermoy.

“People want to live in positive communities, communities where we have each other’s backs and where we stand together.”

Those were the heartfelt sentiments of Kate O’Connell from Fermoy and Mallow Against Racism (FAMAR), at a rally in Fermoy last Saturday in direct response to a protest held outside a refugee accommodation centre in the town the previous Wednesday.

The anti-refugee protest saw up to 70 people gather outside the gates of St Joseph’s Convent as a group International Protection applicants, including 19 families, 25 children and eight single women arrived there.

As the refugees, who are fleeing conflicts in countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia, arrived at the convent there calls for asylum seekers to be deported amid chants of ‘get them out’ from the crowd.

The issue has deeply divided the local community, with many people taking to social media to express their feelings on the sensitive matter.

Among them is a group called Fermoy and Mallow Against Racism which called on people to meet at the Cistercian Monks statue outside the Protestant Church in Fermoy Saturday to rally behind a ‘Refugee’s Welcome’ banner.

Hundreds of people of all ages and from all walks of life turned out for the rally, keen to show their solidarity with the new arrivals and, in the words of Kate O’Connell “demonstrate what Irish communities are really about.”

“After the events of last Wednesday there was a group of us who agreed that we needed to get the true story of what Fermoy is about out there,” said Kate.

She said that the strong turnout for the rally, particularly given that it was arranged at such short notice, showed that the people of Fermoy and north Cork “had something to say to the rest of the country.”

“Sometimes our perspective can be a silent majority. Where anti-immigration protests have taken place in other communities, there has been a majority who did not find a platform such as this to say refugees were welcome in their areas,” said Ms O’Connell.

“The message from today is that you can do that. That you are surrounded by like minded individuals. People want to live communities that at connected and where people stand together. If an anti-immigration protest starts in your area and you are wondering if there are people who think like you, the answer is yes there are. So start talking to each other, call people together and you will find so much positivity out there,” she added.

FAMAR members Steve O’Connell from Fermoy said he was at the rally to show people that Fermoy was a welcoming town and to “show our support to vulnerable people arriving here in need help and protection.”

“I want to make it very clear, this is not a protest, it’s a demonstration of support. The incredible turnout today shows that we have a very strong base of support across the local community,” said Steve.

Maggie Blackley said she was at the rally to “defend the sort of society that I want to live in.”

“I want to live in a society that is inclusive, generous warm-hearted and kind. What happened (last Wednesday) is not us, That is not Fermoy. That is very much in evidence by the large turnout today,” she said.

Speaking at the rally Graham Clifford, founder of the Sanctuary Runners and the Fermoy International Choir, said a message he wanted people to take away was that the asylum seekers are people who “have the same hopes, dreams and concerns as the rest of us.”

“When you start to see people as people and drop the labels, then you understand how important it is that we show respect to everybody in our community, no matter where they come from,” said Mr Clifford.

“Let’s leave here with our heads held high and our chests out and say we are going to be the community we want to be, not the one we may have been portrayed as,” he added.

Cork East TDs Sean Sherlock and Pat Buckley also attended the rally, with the former saying that while there are challenges to be met around welcoming people into communities “there was no need for hatred or bile to become the order of the day.”

“Today is about positivity decent people coming out to say that the events of last week are not reflection of the real people of Fermoy,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“There has always been strong compassionate feeling in Fermoy. People from Fermoy have served with the UN and kept peace around the world. There is a humanitarian sense to this town and that has been shown today,” he added.

Deputy Buckley said it was clear from the large number of people at the rally that the majority of Fermoy people welcomed the new arrivals into their town.

“The sheer power of community spirit is very much in evidence today. There is an incredibly warm and welcoming atmosphere here today. It’s both a welcome and a celebration of life – exactly as it should be,” he said.