Fermoy and Mitcheltown events set to mark a century of Garda service to the local community

Sunday’s ceremonies will include the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and presentation of medals outside Fermoy Garda station.

THE daughter of one of the first members of the Gardaí to join the force following its establishment in 1922 will be the guest of honour at an event in Fermoy next Sunday as part of the local Garda centenary celebrations.

Phil Curry (née Sexton) will be presented with a Garda Centenary Medal recognising the death in service of her late father, Garda Thomas Sexton, who passed away in 1961.

A Clare native, Garda Sexton joined the newly formed Gardaí in 1922 and was assigned the registration number 831 – meaning that he was among the first 1,000 to join the fledging force.

He was subsequently transferred to Fermoy, where he passed away in 1961.

His daughter, who is now in her 80’s will proudly accept the medal on behalf of her father.

The presentation will be part of a special programme of events being staged on Sunday to mark the centenary of the formation of An Garda Siochána.

The day-long series of events will commence at 11.30am on Sunday with the unveiling of a memorial plaque at Mitchelstown Garda station.

Ceremonies will commence in Fermoy at 1pm with the unveiling of a memorial plaque outside the former Garda station, now the Fermoy Resource Centre on McCurtain Street, by Mary O’Driscoll the widow of Garda Dan O’Driscoll who served in the old station for many years.

This will be followed by a parade from the building via Patrick Street and Fitzgerald Place to the current Garda station on O’Neill-Crowley Quay.

The parade will be led by the Garda Ceremonial Unit, the Fermoy Concert Band, serving Garda officers and members from the Fermoy District members of the Garda Síochana Retired Members Association (GSRMA), the widows, family and descendants of Gardaí based in Fermoy over the past century and members of the public.

The parade will also include members of Garda Mounted and Dog units.

A Garda spokesperson said that O’Neill-Crowley Quay would be closed for the duration of the commemoration events on Sunday, with seating provided by the Garda station wishing to attend.

“A short inter-denominational prayer service will be followed by the unveiling of a memorial plaque and the ceremony will conclude with the formal presentation of Garda Centenary Medals to almost 100 men and women who have served in the Fermoy District over the years,” said the spokesperson.

“Civilian staff who have served in Fermoy District over the past 100-years will also be presented with a specially minted commemorative coin to recognise their service over the decades,” they added.