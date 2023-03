Fermoy was graced with not just one but two St Patrick's during the parade.

There was no shortage of Leprechaun's at the Fermoy parade.

Try as it may, the inclement weather on St Patrick’s Day could not dampen the spirits of the large crowds of revellers that gathered in Fermoy and Mitchelstown to savour the atmosphere of the St Patrick’s Day parades as they made their way through the North Cork towns.

George O’Keeffe was on hand to capture photographs of the excitement in Fermoy, while Sean Burke was busy snapping the spectacular showing in Mitchelstown.