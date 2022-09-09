Fermoy and Cork mourning the loss of philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr Tom Kavanagh

Dr Tom Cavanagh pictured with his children Conor, Maeve and Fiona at the 2019 Cork Person of the Year Awards, when he was inducted into the ‘Hall of Fame’.

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Fermoy businessman, philanthropist, educationalist and environmentalist Dr Tom Cavanagh, who passed away on Thursday aged 91.

A successful businessman who once oversaw the largest Ford dealership in the country earning Fermoy the tag ‘the town of 1,000 cars’, Dr Cavanagh also had an extensive business portfolio under his belt and was a highly respected champion of social entrepreneurship.

Over the years Dr Cavanagh’s interests had straddled many sectors – from directorships at Warner Lambert, Hudson Chemicals and Fóir Teoranta to the board of AIB, national trustee of the MS Society and patron of the Cheshire Home in Cork.

In 2014 Dr Cavanagh received an award from then Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Irish Hotels Federation president Michael Vaughan in recognition of his services to the hospitality sector in Ireland.

His immense contribution to the business sector in Cork was recognised in at the 2019 North Cork Business Awards ceremony when Dr Cavanagh was given a Special Merit Award.

Presenting the award the then Mayor of County Cork, Cllr (now Deputy) Christopher O’Sullivan, summed up the sentiments of many when he said Tom Cavanagh was known across Cork as a “doer, a person who quietly and diligently get work done behind the scenes.”

“It’s important that we have doers and that we recognise success when we see it. This encourages others and that is why Tom Cavanagh is such a worthy winner of this award,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

In his formative years as a commerce student at University College Cork (UCC), Tom Cavanagh was an accomplished athlete, hurler, footballer and basketballer- winning the ‘Best Sports All-Rounder’ award on no less than three occasions.

Dr Cavanagh retained a lifelong interest in promoting sports and education and in recognition of this UCC thanked him for his many contributions over the decades by naming a bridge in the grounds of the University in honour of his family.

It stands in tribute to Tom Cavanagh’s relentless pursuit of educational excellence, forward-thinking policies and drive to create a fairer society for all.

The latter was underscored in the 1980’s when he and his late wife Marie established the Tomar Trust.

The Trust, which has at its core ethos a strong and unwavering commitment to the strengthening of Irish society, is a major contributor to Irish charities as well as providing support and badly needed resources to a wide variety of community and voluntary groups.

In 2020 Dr Cavanagh’s contribution to the business and social fabric of Cork was again recognised, when he became just the third native Corkonian to be inducted into the Cork Person of the Year awards ‘Hall of Fame’.

Awards founder and organiser, Mallow-native Manus O’Callaghan, said Dr Cavanagh was thoroughly deserving of the prestigious accolade.

“In addition to Tom Cavanagh’s incredible success in business, he spent much of his life working for social responsibility and equality. Over the years he worked in a quiet, humble way – never looking for recognition, but effecting great change for his communities,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

In 1996 Dr Cavanagh founded Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) an alliance of companies with a shared belief that continued economic prosperity – notably in the areas of tourism, food and direct foreign investment – is contingent on a clean, litter-free environment.

In addition, IBAL believes all citizens have the right to a clean living environment, galvanising the business community into cleaning up towns, villages, waterways and beaches across the country.

Dr Cavanagh remained a driving force behind the success of IBAL, and in 2002 devised the Anti-Litter League as a ‘name and shame’ instrument aimed at pressurising local authorities into giving greater priority to the scourge of litter.

Conor Horgan of IBAL said the league brought about an immediate effect across the towns surveyed and remains a mainstay of the organisations work today, following its extension to include cities and coastal areas.

“Tom Cavanagh came at IBAL from a business perspective seeing the need at a time when Ireland was seeking to attract foreign direct investment and tourism. He also recognised the need for a clean environment across all of Irish society,” said Mr Horgan.

He described the late Dr Cavanagh as a man of “great compassion, generosity and social awareness.”

“He had a wonderful ability to combine his commercial astuteness with a keen sense of altruism, practicality and focus. He was a man who had his own ideas but also had a great capacity to listen and take on the ideas and suggestions of others,” said Mr Horgan.

“Tom Cavanagh was a man of great compassion, generosity and social awareness. He served as IBAL chairman up until his passing and his support will continue through his philanthropic foundation. May he rest in peace,” he added.

Despite the many achievements in Dr Cavanagh’s life, one thing remained constant – his love for his hometown of Fermoy and it was with a great sense of pleasure that the town was a consistently high performer on the IBAL rankings.

He was also extremely generous when it came to financially backing numerous local projects, something recognised by businessman and former Fermoy Town Councillor and chair of the Fermoy Enterprise Board Michael Hanley.

“Tom Cavanagh was a financial superman for Fermoy and indeed the wider North Cork area. He was a great man for interpreting everything that we were trying to at the Fermoy Enterprise Board and was very generous in supporting our work financially,” said Mr Hanley.

“Tom Cavanagh was a true gentleman to his core with a great passion for every project he ever got involved with,” he added.

Dr Cavanagh is survived by his children Fiona, Conor, Meave and Rona, sister Márie and extended family.

He will repose in his home on the Cork Road in Fermoy on Friday evening from 5pm – 8pm and will be interred at Kilcrumper Old Cemetery on Saturday following 2pm Requiem Mas at St Patrick’s Church in Fermoy.