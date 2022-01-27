Female councillors tell of their own fears over personal safety as they win support for anti-abuse campaign

CORK County Council gave its unaninous support to a motion urging a cross county campaign to counter gender abuse and violence at Monday’s meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Eileen Lynch proposed the motion in the aftermath of the murder of Ashling Murphy and spoke of her own anger and despair over the threat of abuse and violence women endure from men.

“As a young woman I’m sick of it - I’m sick of it not being safe to do something because I’m a woman. I’m sick of being on the receiving end of commentary that male counterparts just don’t receive,” said Cllr Lynch.

“We can’t keep accepting gender-based abuse and we need to call it out. The fundamentals here are education and respect.

“I believe that, as councillors, it is our duty to open the dialogue around gender-based abuse and violence towards women.

“I welcome the new national strategy announced by Minister McEntee. I feel, as councillors, we can work to put mechanisms in place to help eradicate this kind of behaviour in our communities and society.

“Most men and women experience gender-based violence, but the majority of victims are women and girls.

“Over the past 18 months, the Covid environment has seen a massive increase in gender-based abuse.

“As a councillor I have dealt with many women who have been victims of abuse. We never truly know what is going on behind closed doors.

Her anger was echoed by County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, who seconded the motion, and other female members of the local authority. Cllr Coughlan suggested that a county wide campaign could pre-empt the national campaign.

Cllr Gobnait Ní Mhuimhneacháin said the murder of Ashling Murphy had a chilling effect on her as he regularly goes running on her own.

“What am I to do now?”, she asked. “I am angry. The list is endless with what we can’t do. We shouldn’t go out late at night and we shouldn’t wear certain clothes. I am sick of it.”