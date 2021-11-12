Fatboy Slim, Rudmental and Bastille to take Indie 22 by storm

Indie favourites Bastille storming the Indiependence main stage in 2019. The band will return to 'Indie' for the thirds time next summer.

FOLLOWING the news that the Indiependence Music and Arts Festival is set to return to its spiritual home at Mitchelstown’s Deer Farm next summer, event organisers have unveiled a trio of headline acts set to grace the ‘Indie 22’ main stage.

After falling foul of the Covid pandemic this year and last, Indie co-founder and organiser Shane Dunne recently told the Corkman that they were “really looking forward to some green shoots of hope and getting Indie back to Mitchelstown”.

“We’re aiming for the best Indie ever. The festival-goers make any festival, without them it’s nothing, we’re here to do what we can to ensure they have the most enjoyable experience possible,” said Shane.

Given that the festival has hosted many of the top names in the music industry over the years, including Lewis Capaldi, Manic Street Preachers, Public Enemy and De La Soul, that was a bold promise.

However, organisers have pulled out all the stops to fulfil that pledge, announcing that legendary ‘Praise You’ DJ Fatboy Slim and award-winning UK drum & bass act Rudimental will make their débuts at Indie 22, while Indie favourites Bastille will return to the festival for a third time having delivered memorable performances there in 2013 and 2019.

Other acts announced for Indie 22 include singer/songwriter Becky Hill who rise to fame after reaching the semi-final of ‘The Voice UK’ and in 2012, Berlin-based Icelandic singer Daoi Freyr.

True to its ethos of promoting home grown talent, Indie 2022 will also include performances by many established and upcoming Irish acts including The Scratch, Roisin O, Erica Cody, Soulé and Jafaris.

Indie 2022 director Mark Noonan said that more acts will be unveiled over the coming weeks and months.

“After a couple of years away and all the turmoil that included it’s really great to be announcing such huge headliners for INDIE next year. We really feel that we’ve struck a good balance here and with lots more acts still to be announced - we think it’s one of our strongest line ups to date,” said Mark.

“We are, as ever, delighted to announce some wonderful new talent who we think could be the headliners of the future,” he added.

Weekend tickets for Indie 2022 cost €159 at www.ticketmaster.ie, with an instalment option also in place allowing people to pay three instalments of €53.

A limited number of Tier 1 tickets, priced at €149 are also available.

For more information about Indie 22 and updates on new acts being added to the line-up visit ww.indiependencefestival.com.