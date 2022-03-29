‘Fast Eddie’ claims his first pro-victory in the saddle

Banteer’s Eddie Dunbar cracks open a celebratory bottle of bubbly on the winning podium after claiming victory in the Coppi e Bartali stage race in Italy.

BANTEER cyclist Eddie Dunbar has said that winning his first ever professional stage race felt like “a weight has been lifted of my shoulders.”

Last Saturday Dunbar led home a one-two for his INEOS Grenadiers team at the five-day Coppi e Bartali in Italy – the first time that an Irish man has won a stage race, (events that last more than a single day) since Nicholas Roche triumphed in the Route de Sud eight-years-ago.

Speaking after the win an elated Dunbar said he had been waiting a long time for this milestone victory.

“I’ve been on the team for a few years now and everyone knows how much this means to me. It’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Dunbar.

“I knew I could be up there in races, and I said ‘once I get a good run I can be good enough to contest these races’. Everything fell into place this week and it’s a relief.

The victory is a watershed moment in the career of the 25-year-old, who started off his career in the saddle at the age of 10 with the O’Leary Stone cycling Club in Kanturk, of which he is still a member.

After cycling with a number of professional teams between 2015 and 2018, Dunbar entered the World Tour in 2018 with Team Sky before joined up with his current team the following year.

Notable performances along the way have included third in general classification in the Tour of Yorkshire, fourth in general classification in the Belgium Tour and a third-place stage finish in the Giro d’Italia.

His good form has continued last year, with Dunbar playing a pivotal role in supporting teammate Richard Carapaz take victory at the Tour of Switzerland – with Dunbar winning the best young rider classification in the process.

He was also selected to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, a combination of injuries and Covid have limited his chances of riding in many high-profile races – making Saturday’s victory all the more sweeter and perhaps opening up an opportunity for him to compete in another one of the Grand Tours.

Dan Curtin, coach at the Kanturk club who mentored Dunbar during the early years his career, said that opportunity may come sooner rather than later.

“Eddie has been selected to rode with the INEOS provisional Tour de France team next week’s Tour of the Basque Country. You don’t get that kind of opportunity unless the team sees something in you,” said Dan.

Dan said Dunbar’s victory had sent a huge buzz of excitement through the club and indeed the whole North Cork area.

“I spoke to Eddie shortly after he crossed the finish line and he was on top of the world. This was an incredible result. We are all so proud of what he has achieved and there is a lot more to come,” said Dan, who pointed out that Dunbar’s current contract with INEOS expires this year.

“He has performed extremely well in a team that has some big names in it. He is still young and I have no doubt that, whatever team he is with, there will be more outstanding performances to look forward to from Eddie over the coming years,” added Dan.