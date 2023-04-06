Farming families urged to ensure they have a succession plan in place

The recent Ifac farm report found that 64% of farmers surveyed did not have a succession plan in place.

THE most recent farm report commissioned by Ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, identified the issue of succession, or will take over the business, as key issue of concern.

It found that 64% of farmers surveyed did not have a successor in place, with 27% saying they believed that the viability of their business was the biggest barrier to succession.

Of those surveyed, 15% said there was no interest from the next generation in taking over the business, with 22% saying the lifestyle does not appeal to the next generation.

Furthermore, almost half of respondents admitted they did not have an up-to-date will in place.

With these findings in mind, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) will hold a public meeting in the Firgrove Hotel in Mitchelstown at 8pm on Thursday, April 20 to address what can all too often be an highly sensitive and delicate topic.

Announcing details of the meeting, IFA National Farm Family and Social Affairs chair Alice Doyle said it was vitally important to start thinking about a succession plan for the family farm “as early as possible.”

“Setting out a succession plan can be a long and emotive process, and it is important to start plan as early as possible. By pro-actively planning for succession and inheritance you can avoid potential stress relating to and the uncertainty around the future of the farm,” said Ms Doyle.

Guest speakers on the night will include agri-solicitor Aishling Meehan; Teagasc farm business structures specialist, Gordon Peppard; Clare O’Keeffe, a mediator with Succession Ireland and Ifac commercial manager Martin Clarke.

IFA National Farm Business chair Rose Mary McDonagh outlined some of the topics that will be addressed at the meeting.

These will include dealing with the emotions involved in succession and inheritance, outlining the available options to help the transfer management and ownership of a farm, identifying the main issues and facts on succession and inheritance and highlighting the key areas where professional advice and guidance are needed.

Ms McDonagh said the main thrust of the meeting is to help farm families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.

“It is essential for every farmer to have a farm succession plan in place. There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily,” said Ms McDonagh

“However, if not planned for, there could be a major impact on the viability of the farm business,” she warned.