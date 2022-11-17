Famous Cork chipper on the market for €2m

KC's Take Away in Douglas is one of Cork's most famous chippers.

Property speculators looking to make an investment in Cork have an unenviable choice this week if they happen to have €2m lying around –the options are a medieval castle renovated to luxurious contemporary standards or an iconic chipper which sells some of the tastiest fast food north of the equator.

Less than a week after Blackwater Castle was put up for sale on the banks of the Awbeg River in Castletownroche, a fort besieged by Oliver Cromwell and visited by Sir Walter Raleigh as well as, in more modern times, Prince of Pop Michael Jackson, one of Cork’s most famous fast food restaurants, KC’s chipper in Douglas, has been put on the market. The asking price for either property is €2m.

While the Douglas based chipper is a small, narrow premises – compact if you’re reading a selling agent’s guide – it is rarely open without a long line of hungry customers waiting outside to stock up on its pitta bread sandwiches or its many other treats. The queues indicate the appreciation of locals for the quality food – other indicators are the stone plaques on the wall outside from various culinary experts such as Bridgestone and others.

Customers keep coming back to the premises as they are drawn by the tangy KC sauces developed on the premises or its long standing favourite, the meat pattie.

The business has been open for over 60 years and is run by the Crawford family. It’s now in its third generation of ownership by this family. The premises, with eight to ten employees, is being sold as a ‘going concern’. The sale is being handled by ERA.

Last week Blackwater Castle owners Sheila and Patrick Nordstrom had put their property on the market, also for €2m.

The castle sleeps 16 in nine well-appointed rooms with a total of 13 beds and is located five minutes walk from ‘the busy heritage village of Castletownroche, set on a 50 acre wooded estate with private river and 10,000 years of history.

Visitors in ancient times included Mesolithic hunter gatherers, druids, chieftains, Strongbow’s men-at-arms, Sir Walter Raleigh and the late King of pop music, Michael Jackson. Oliver Cromwell laid siege to the castle while Uachtarán na hÉireann was welcomed with open arms and described it a ‘beautiful place’.