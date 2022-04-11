Family of Mitchelstown lady Cora O’Grady pay a heartfelt thank you the public for their generosity and kindness

THE family of the Mitchelstown lady who passed away while taking part in the recent ‘Climb for Charlie’ event have paid an emotional and heartfelt tribute to everyone who has supported them since the tragedy.

Devoted mother of two Cora O’Grady (51) took ill and collapsed at while climbing Galtymore in Tipperary with her two children Luke (11) and Lilly (8) on Saturday, April 2.

During her funeral mass Friday Ms O’Grady was described in a eulogy delivered by her cousin Jerome as a “beaming, shining light who brought so much fun, joy and as sense of devilment to so many people.”

“She was a woman so devoted to her darling children, Luke and Lilly. Everything she did, she said was about them. She idolised them. Cora not only loved her children, but she enjoyed their company, being with them, watching their achievements and their progress. She was an incredibly proud mother,” said Jerome.

“The positive impact that Cora has had on so many people is seen through the incredible messages we have received as a family,” he added.

That support was underlined by the fact a GoFundMe account established to support her two young children has raised more than €83,000.

In a poignant and moving message Cora’s family “thanked from the bottom of our hearts every single person who has been there from the day of the tragedy and those who donated to the GoFundMe page set up by Cora’s friends”.

“From the €5 to €1,500 all was equally appreciated by us, the generosity and kindness shown by each donation and every heartfelt message left on the page and on RIP.ie was read and re-read and will forever mean the world to us,” read the message.

“The support of our friends and neighbours, Luke and Lilly’s friends and their parents, their schools and the clubs/organisations they were involved with will never be forgotten. We know if Luke and Lilly’s grandmother Chris was alive she would insist on thanking every person individually.”

The family said walking up the Main Street in Mitchelstown last Friday while following Ms O’Grady’s coffin and seeing all the locals and businesspeople lining the street was “so wonderful and made us so proud to belong to a community that showed so much compassion, respect and support to us as a family but especially to Luke & Lilly”.

“The GoFundMe has echoed this community spirit on a national level. The kindness of ordinary people taking care of each other at a time when there is so much doom and hopelessness in the world just filled our hearts”, read the message.

“We would also like to thank all media both radio and print publications who promoted this fund in aid of Luke & Lilly”.

The family said the money donated will be placed in a fund overseen by Luke and Lily’s aunts, Caroline and Ailish, and will be used for the children’s education and any other unforeseen future expenses.

“Because of the generosity of family, friends and strangers Luke and Lilly will not be denied the opportunities that Cora would have wanted for them. This was very important to Cora she encouraged her children to get involved in all activities,” said the family.

“Cora herself and only recently completed an SNA course where she obtained distinction in all exams and she was really looking forward to restarting her career in education working alongside children like Luke and Lilly. We will be forever proud of Cora and all her achievements, especially Luke and Lilly.”