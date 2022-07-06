Family of Hollywood star Brian Dennehy to visit late actor’s ancestoral home in Millstreet

The Late Brian Dennehy whose grandfather came from Millstreet. Photo PA

Family members of late actor Brian Dennehy are due in Millstreet this Sunday on a visit to his ancestoral home town.

His grandfather Denis left Millstreet at the age of 18 in 1906 and grandson Brian was born in 1939 and entered Columbia University in 1956 on a football scholarship.

Brian interrupted his time in college to join the US Marines and served in Korea and Japan. Later graduating with a BA in history in 1965, he did a lot of odd jobs like taxi driving, bar tending and trucking to support his interest in acting.

He began to get TV and film work and starred in movies such as Silverado, Presumed Innocent, Romeo+Juliet and he won an Emmy for his role as Harry Loman in Arthur Miller’s Death of A Salesman.

One of his Brian’s most famous roles was in Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh which he performed in the Abbey Theatre in 1993 with a strong Millstreet presence.

Brian Dennehy’s stage, television, and film acting career spanned five decades. The winner of two Best Actor Tony Awards, he loved Ireland and owned a house in Ardgroom in west Cork. Sadly, the versatile star who held scores of television and film credits, died in 2020.

Family members, including Brian’s wife Junnifer, children and grand children are visiting Cork this weekend.

Anyone wishing to meet the American visitors are welcome on a scheduled visit to Millstreet Museum on Sunday.