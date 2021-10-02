Family and friends of Ó Riada gather to remember ‘Mise Éire’ composer

Singer Seán Ó Sé and Seán Ó Riada, the composer of Mise Éire and the founder of Ceoltóirí Chualainn, pictured together in the 1960s.

The Ó Riada family - from left to right, Cathal, Sorcha, Liadh, Alasdair, Eoghan, Rachel and Peadar - pictured after their interview on RTÉ RnaG's Saol Ó Dheas programme on Friday.

FIFTY years after the funeral of their father in Seipéal Chúil Aodha, the seven children of Seán Ó Riada and his wife Ruth gathered in the same church behind the harmonium he played in the early years of Cór Chúil Aodha to share their memories of him with the listeners of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Saol Ó Dheas’ programme.

It was fitting that they should gather on the RnaG programme because Seán Ó Riada’s death on October 3, 1971, was followed closely by the establishment of the Gaeltacht radio station at Easter 1972.

The radio interview was the first of many that members of the Ó Riada family participated in over the weekend as RTÉ and other media went into overdrive to commemorate the composer. Ó Riada had been Music Director of Ráidió Éireann in 1954 among his many roles.

During the RnaG interview, the four brothers, Peadar, Eoin, Alasdair and Cathal, and three sisters, Rachel, Sorcha and Liadh, spoke of their relationship with Seán Ó Riada.

His son Cathal, a retired school principal, had a singular memory of Seán Ó Riada. “As I once said to a friend, I always think of him as my father.

"I can’t think of him in any other way, that’s for me personally.”

When their father died, their mother Ruth was left to look after the family by herself and she had a difficult time as she became ill with cancer and would die in 1977.

At that stage there was talk of the family splitting up and the girls living with relatives but they insisted on staying together and refused to move.

Sorcha, now the political reporter with Nuacht TG4/RTÉ, paid tribute to local familiies who had supported them throughout and mentioned specifically Muintir Uí Lionáird, Mícheál and Mairéad Uí Lionáird, who lived not far away.

"There’s one thing I’d like to say as we’re speaking here on the radio, when my father died and my mother also, the local people were wonderful as far we were concerned.

"You can’t name everyone in the parish,” she said, but she paid particular tribute to the Ó Lionáird family, recalling for instance how Mícheál Ó Lionáird, then the Principal of the local secondary school, then Gairmscoil Ghobnatan, now Coláiste Ghobnatan, would bring them to school every morning. There were many other recollections and observations in the hour long interview.

“That was something that was with us as far as I can remember,” said Liadh, the former MEP and now the Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga/Language Planning Officer for the local Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí.

"We grew up in the public eye – it was strange that happened, not alone because Seán died but because Ruth died also, it was even more strange.

"You felt that people were looking at you, not with pity but with curiosity perhaps and that’s human nature.

"One of the things that stands out is that people thought and they still think: ‘Oh, you’re one of the Ó Riada’s, you must all be playing music, or singing, or otherwise occupied with music.”

She said that while the family was interested in music but not necessarily Irish music the entire time. “We were all listening to different music,” she said.

Eoghan Ó Riada, who works as a Foley sound effects engineer in Galway, said being an Ó Riada was and still is, in some ways, a disadvantage.

"If you walked in to a room full of people and introduced yourself as ‘Liadh’ they would accept you as that and that would be fine but as soon as you added ‘Ní Riada’ and immediately you have another degree of expectation to meet.

“You’re not accepted as yourself.”

One of the things that came through in the interview was how the brothers and sisters stuck together despite the loss of their parents.

"We’re very strong as a family,” said Rachel, the eldest of the three sisters and recently retired as a Culture and Language Executive with Údarás na Gaeltachta.

"If our parents could see us now, how many of us are here, like a small army, and all the others that we have brought into the family, our spouses, our children and so on.”

Peadar, the eldest of the family and a composer in his own right, had to sit into his father’s seat behind the harmonium in Seipéal Chúil Aodha just weeks before his death and play for Cór Chúil Aodha.

"I cften think of what would have happened if my parents both had lived.

"I can’t imagine what paths Seán would follow if the era of computers had dawned, the synthesisers and all that technology.

"He would loved all that as he was really interested in technology.

"I have no doubt that my mother would have been on, as Chair, of a lot of state boards and commissions as she had that drive in her for wider society and neighbours, she was a pioneer.”

The full interview with programme presenter Helen Ní Shé is available on the RTÉ RnaG website as part of the ‘Saol Ó Dheas’ archive.

On Sunday, October 3, the fiftieth anniversary of Seán Ó Riada’s death, the family, neighbours and other friends will gather in Seipéal Chúil Aodha to celebrate an anniversary mass for both their parents. Cór Chúil Aodha, with Peadar on the harmonium as he has been since a few weeks before his father’s death, will sing the first of Seán Ó Riada’s three masses, the first mass in a vernacular language to be sung anywhere in the world after Vatican 2.

The reach of the Ó Riada Mass was emphasised by Peadar at the outset of the radio interview when he said that Seán Ó Sé, one of his father’s dearest friend, had been out in China a number of years ago when he attended a mass in a Chinese Catholic church. The choir there were singing a version in a Chinese language of Seán Ó Riada’s arrangement of ‘Ag Críost an Síol’, an offertory hymn.

Tonight on RTÉ 1, highlights of two recent concerts held in the National Concert Hall, Portraits of Ó Riada, will be broadcast.