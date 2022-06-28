Families being ‘crippled’ by fuel profiteering and overtaxation, Cork Aontú representative claims

The price of motor fuel has kept rising while the cost of oil is decreasing.

While oil prices are declining, motor fuel prices are still rocketing in the forecourts and Cork North West Aontú representative Becky Kealy has claimed the ongoing rises are down to ‘profiteering and overtaxation’.

“Families that have to use their cars for several times day are being crippled; activities like school runs in the rain, going to the shop, visiting friends or simply getting around are all under consideration now that people are already stretched to the max with the cost of living increases hitting hard,” said Ms. Kealy.

"Recently we’ve seen the cost of crude oil plummet – last Wednesday alone, oil prices tumbled by over 3%.

"Despite this, we’re still seeing fuel prices at 220.7c per litre in some service stations this month.

"The reality is the cost of fuel crisis is being caused by a mix of profiteering and over taxation.”

She said that people were paying up to €120 to fill their car with fuel – and that €50 of this was going to the Government.

"It is scandalous that the government are making more on fuel tax now than they did before the cost of living crisis.

"The government has four taxes currently placed on fuel - excise Duty, Carbon tax, the NORA levy and VAT.

"Excise duty alone adds 52c. With tax accounting for 46.09% and 41.47% for petrol and diesel respectively, we can’t allow the government to hide behind the excuse that this crisis is out of their hands”

“Between allowing private profiteering, being afraid to stand up to the EU on VAT the government must stop using excuses to avoid tackling this crisis.”

Ms. Kealy said she had heard heart breaking stories about families who are under severe pressure due to the rising cost of fuel.

"This is cutting families and commuters to the bone,” said Ms. Kealy. “They’re losing money, hand over fist.

"The Government must reduce fuel tax.”