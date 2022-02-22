Fading pandemic allows bright young things have a ball - at long at last

A group of Boherbue Comprehensive students giving a nod to journalist Paschal Sheehy and the RTE News before heading off to the 5th Year Ball at Treacy's Oakwood Hotel in Shannon last Sunday evening.

Like a bevy of beautiful butterflies finally emerging from their cocoons after such a prolonged time of restrictions, Boherbue Comprehensive School boys and girls finally got to enjoy their Fifth Year Ball last Sunday night at Treacy’s Oakwood Hotel in Shannon.

Despite the arctic like weather conditions, parents and siblings turned out in their droves to see the students head off from Church Car Park in Boherbue.

Knocknagree native Ella Willis, who was one of the organisers, said that plans for the event were afoot since last October and that the ball, which had initially been planned for late December, had to be postponed due to the huge spike in Covid cases countrywide at the time.

“It was great for everyone to get dressed up again. Many people hadn’t gone out since February 2020 and the ball was a great way for them to get out again,” Ella said.

The Boherbue students were joined by friends from Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk, for the long anticipated night out.

Meanwhile, it was a case of ‘putting on the style’ as both boys and girls pulled out all the stops to glam up for the event. The lads were dressed to impress in three piece suits while the girls opted for gorgeous gowns in all the colours of the rainbow with lots of blue and silver hues in evidence.

Most of the girls had purchased their dresses online while others got theirs from Boutiques in Cork and Limerick.

After arriving at the Oakwood Hotel, the students tucked into a feast of chicken, potatoes, veg and gravy, with pasta on the Menu for vegetarians.

The slap up meal was rounded off with brownies and ice cream and afterwards the group danced their socks off to a DJ, with a karaoke session included to further enhance the fun evening.