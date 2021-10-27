Facelift set to ‘breathe new life’ into Mallow’s Tip O’Neill Park

An artist impressions of how Tip O’Neill Park and the Spa House grounds will look after the facelift.

A PROJECT project aimed at giving one of the key routes into Mallow Town a complete makeover is well underway and should be completed by the early in the New Year.

For the past number of weeks contractors for Cork County Council have been busy redeveloping Tip O’Neill Park and the grounds of the iconic Spa House.

The initiative is one element of a wider multi-million Euro project aimed at connecting Tip O’Neill Park and the Spa House to Mallow Castle and the Town Park, drawing them together into a single, easily accessible visitor offering.

The project, which will be delivered on a phased basis over the coming years has already seen major works undertaken at in the grounds of Mallow Castle and the Town Park.

These have included new walkways through the castle grounds and gardens, repairs to existing stone walls, new pedestrian and vehicular access points and more recently the opening of a new ‘fairytale’ style playground.

The works, which cost in the region of €2 million and incorporates the facelift at Tip O’Neill and the Spa House, has been part funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

A council spokesperson said the Tip O’Neill Park element involves removing the existing features and replacing them with more durable and aesthetically pleasing ones.

“This will include replacing the centrepiece fountain with a new water feature comprised of two rectangular tanked pools with limestone capped and clad walls sitting on either side of a new pathway. The water feature will also incorporate foam jets and lighting within the pools,” said the spokesperson.

The project will also incorporate new light columns and semi-mature trees along the main route through the park, the planting of pollinator-friendly trees, hedges, a meadow, new paving, seating and signage and the resurfacing of the Spa House car park.

“It is envisaged that the project will be completed during the first quarter of 2022, although some seasonal landscape works may not be completed until the spring of next year,” said the council spokesperson.

Local county councillor Cllr Gearóid Murphy said the project would “breathe new life” into the park and Spa House grounds.

“This proposal will link in perfectly with the council’s overall masterplan to upgrade our public spaces in Mallow and will be a great resource for both local people and tourists alike,” said Cllr Murphy.

“The concept images in particular is very aesthetically pleasing and it will all look wonderful once the project is completed,” he added.