‘Eyes down’ for the Mourneabbey ladies footballers

A jubilant Mouneabbey Ladies Football captain, Brid O’Sullivan, lifting the Dolores Tyrell Memorial Cup following the teams second consecutive All-Ireland victory in 2019.

AHEAD of what promises to be another momentous weekend for the Mourneabbey Ladies Football Club, a fundraising event will be held to help cover costs and secure the future success of the club.

Last December the senior Mourneabbey team comprehensively overcame the challenge of Tipperary’s Aherlow on a scoreline of 4-10 to 0-8 to win an unprecedented for the club, seventh consecutive Munster LGFA senior title.

The team, which tasted All-Ireland success in 2018 & 2019 was hoping to again repeat that success in 2020. However, following the cancellation of the championship, they are now hoping to bring home a delayed ‘three-in-a-row’.

This coming Sunday they will take the next step along the road to the final, taking on Meath’s Dunboyne on home soil in an all-ticket affair at 1pm for the right to once again compete to lift the Dolores Tyrell Memorial Cup.

For those not fortunate to get a tickets or who are unable to get to the match it will be streamed live on the LGFA website at www.ladiesgaelic.ie.

Their opponents in the final will be the winners of the other semi-final between Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne (who Mourneabbey beat in the 2019 final) and 2015 & 2016 All-Ireland champions Donaghmoyne from Co Monaghan.

The kind of success that the Mourneabbey ladies have experienced in recent years has not come easily, or indeed cheaply, with club secretary Willie Walsh saying sunning a senior team “requires a substantial amount of money”.

“The annual maintenance costs for the entire club can be anywhere between €20,000 and €25,000. That’s between jersey, equipment, travelling costs and the myriad of other expenses associated with running a successful club,” said Willie.

With this in mind the club will kick off the weekend with online bingo event to financially support the ladies club.

‘Let’s Play Bingo’ will kick off at 8.30pm, with books priced at €5 on sale until noon on Friday through the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Raffle tickets, priced at €5, will also be on sale through the social media pages.

“This will be a fun-filled night of entertainment suitable for all the family to take part in,” said Willie.

“On top of that, people will be helping to fund the ladies team, and indeed the who club, to further success in the future,” he added.