Extension to Local Property Tax deadline welcomed

THE decision by revenue officials to extend the deadline for Local Property Tax (LPT) returns into next week has been warmly welcomed by Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan (FF).

Revenue has initially set a deadline of next Sunday for returns to be submitted, but have extended that until 5pm next Wednesday.

While a Revenue official said there had been “extremely strong” LPT return filing rates, with more than 1 million already submitted, they said there had also been a high level of queries made to them on the issue over recent days.

“LPT requires property owners to submit a return to Revenue and we are very conscious that this can cause a degree of worry and stress for property owners who do not have a reason to engage directly with Revenue on an ongoing basis,” said the official.

“Revenue is also very conscious that this is the first revaluation for LPT since it was first introduced over 8 years ago. In light of this and having regard to the fact that the return filing deadline falls on Sunday, Revenue has extended,” they added.

Welcoming the move Deputy Moynihan said a large number of constituents had contacted him over recent days saying they were experiencing problems getting through to Revenue with LPT related queries.

He said many people would not necessarily be familiar with dealing with Revenue, while others are not comfortable carrying out their business on-line.

“I raised this directly in the Dáil with the Taoiseach on Wednesday calling for an extension, highlighting that the deadline for registering these returns was fast approaching with many homeowners were scrambling to get their return done on time,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“I am pleased to see the deadline has been extended by three-days to give people the additional time needed to ensure their returns are completed. This will be of relief to people who have been stressing on not being able to get through to Revenue to get this done,” he added.