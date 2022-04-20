Experiences of Kanturk man Denis serve to underline the importance of organ donation

THE Irish Kidney Association (IKA), has urged the public to show their support for Organ Donation Awareness Week 2022, which will run from April 23- 30.

The theme of this year’s campaign, which is being held in association with the HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland, is #ShareYourWishes, with the key message being that family members ‘have the conversation’ about donating their organs to someone in need.

“Sharing your wishes when you are in good health makes it a less stressful decision for your family in the event of them being approached about you being a potential organ donor,” said IKA chief executive Carol Moore.

One person who knows all too well about the importance of organ donation is Kanturk man Denis O’Sullivan, who has been on dialysis since 2017 – despite his mother donating a kidney to him in 2010.

Prior to that transplant Denis has been receiving haemodialysis, initially at the CUH and then in Tralee. In 2005 he was admitted to hospital feeling unwell and was given the shock diagnoses that he was in end stage kidney failure. The next day he woke up in hospital connected to a dialysis.

Having received a living donor transplant, all was well until 2017 when he contracted TB and was left fighting for his life spending seven months in hospital.

In order to treat the TB he had to come off the anti-rejection drugs for his transplant, causing his kidney to fail again.

He was put back on dialysis and continues to attend haemodialysis, receiving treatment for more than four hours, three times a week, in Tralee.

As numerous health issues needed to be resolved he is not yet back on the transplant waiting list, but is likely he will be over the coming weeks.

Denis said he was keen to help support other patients who have been diagnosed with kidney failure and are about to commence dialysis.

According to the IKA Denis will be one of up to 600 people in Ireland on waiting lists for kidney, lung, heart, liver and pancreas transplants.

A high-profile campaign will be conducted throughout Organ Donation Awareness Week, including a poster featuring the photos of 32 people who between them are enjoying more than 410-years of extra life thanks to the families of deceased organ donors.

Public buildings will be lit up in green, the internationally recognised colour associated with organ donation and many pharmacists will have free organ donations cards accompanied by information about organ donation.

The IKA has also provided a ‘Digital Organ Donor Card’ that can be downloaded from the App Store and the Google Playstore.

Ms Moore said that while many things had been put on pause during the Covid pandemic, “the needs for organ donation and transplants continues.”

“Despite the unprecedented challenges which the pandemic presented, organ transplant operations continued which is thanks to organ donors and their families and also the dedicated transplant teams in our transplanting hospitals; Beaumont, St. Vincent’s, The Mater, and Temple Street. These could not have taken place but for the generosity of 65 deceased donors and 35 living kidney donors,” said Ms Moore.

“The ripple effect of active citizenship in your decision to say ‘yes’ to organ donation is an amazing legacy to gift to the recipients, their families, your own family, and society at large,” she added.

For more information about Organ Donation Awareness Week www.ika.ie.