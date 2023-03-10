Exciting weekend of events taking place in Cork City

A huge crowd of revellers is expected to savour the atmosphere of the Cork City St Patrick’s Day parade, which will kick-off at 1pm on the Grand Parade.

ONCE again Cork City is pulling out all the stops, with a St Patrick’s weekend festival packed with plenty of colourful events for the huge crowds expected to flock to the city.

Across the weekend the city will be a veritable hive of activity, with free on-street entertainment courtesy of musicians, comedy acts and street performers.

The return of the Festival Market will allow people to browse stalls packed with locally made arts & crafts and a plethora of food stalls offering tasty culinary delights.

The centrepiece of the festivities will be the St Patrick’s Day Parade, the them of which will be ‘A Century of Stories’, reflecting the final phase of the ‘Decade of Centenaries’ programme.

The colourful pageant will assemble on the South Mall, heading off along the Grand Parade at 1pm before meandering along Patrick Street to the review stand at Merchant’s Quay.

The eagerly anticipated return of the popular Lee Sessions Trad Trail, will see musicians playing free trad session in pubs across the city over the course of the weekend.

The Fab Food Trail at 10.30am on Saturday, March 18 will take people on a tour of some of Cork’s off the beaten track culinary foodie venues, while also discovering more about the city’s vibrant culture and architecture.

Another highlight of the weekend will be ‘Hysterical Histories’ at the Bodega on Cornmarket Street.

Described as a ‘high-octane comedic theatre experience unlike anything else in Ireland’, it will offer people the chance to learn about Cork’s colourful past while they enjoy two courses of local food and beer to a backdrop live traditional music.

Other events taking place over the course of St Patrick’s weekend in Cork City include guide tours of Blackrock Observatory; workshops, tours and live music for all the family at the Crawford Gallery; a free concert by the North Cork collective the Céilí All Stars at 6pm on St Patrick’s Day in Coughlans on Douglas Street and the colourful Cork Lions Patrick’s Hill Ball Run at 2pm on Sunday, March 19.

For more about the many event taking place over St Patrick’s weekend in Cork City visit www.corkcity.ie.