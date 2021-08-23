Exciting plans in the works at Independence Museum 

The mural at the Independence Museum in Kilmurry was painted by artist Peter Martin and inscribed with a quote from Principles of Freedom by Terence McSwiney. The Beauty of the World is the Heritage of All.

Deirdre Bourke, Cllr Michael Looney, County Mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan , Peter Martin, Aodhán Rilke Floyd, Aidan O'sullivan, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan and Aindrias Moynihan T.D at the launch of the new mural at the Independence Museum in Kilmurry.

KILMURRY’S acclaimed repository of local War of Independence history is attracting a steady stream of visitors and is making exciting plans for the coming months as it emerges slowly from lockdown restrictions.

The Independence Museum in Kilmurry reopened to the public in June and according to its director, Deirdre Bourke, its inclusion on the Michael Collins Heritage Trail has ensured it is a go to landmark for those who are following the trail of the War of Independence and Civil War leader, the anniversary of whose murder was marked at the weekend, throughout his native county.

"The inclusion of the Independence Museum on the Michael Collins Heritage Trail is bringing in upwards of 100 visitors a week,” Ms Bourke told The Corkman this week.

In the past few weeks the museum, whose new premises were launched in 2015 by President Michael D. Higgins, added a mural to the attractions at the mid Cork venue.

Depicting a landscape vista which can be seen from the height in Kilmurry village where the museum is situated, the mural painted by artist Peter Martin also features an inscription taken from Terence McSwiney’s book, Principles of Freedom.

It reads: “The beauty of the world is the heritage of all.”

According to Deirdre Bourke of the Independence Museum, the quote was chosen specifically for its non-contentious nature and its aptness as a description of the panoramic view which can be seen from the centre.

The mural was recently unveiled by Cllr Gilian Coughlan, the county mayor, at an event with a restricted attendance due to the pandemic restrictions.

"We’re planning some events in October which we hope will go ahead with relaxed restrictions,” said Ms. Boourke.

Last year a weekend event comprising lectures and seminars on the life and death of Terence McSwiney a century previously had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

"We’re optimistic that this can be now held this October, dependent of course on the restrictions in place at the time,” she said.

A bust of Terence McSwiney, who died after over 70 days on hunger strike on October 25, 1920, was unveiled last year. The bust had been commissioned from leading Irish sculptor, John Coll.

Other plans in prospect for the coming months include the launch of a book researched by Deirdre Bourke about the 1920 hunger strike.

“While people know about Terence McSwiney, Joe Murphy and Mick Fitzgerald, the three who died, there were 83 on the hunger strike, around 50 from Cork and the rest from around Munster.

"This book traces those people and lists them all and tells the story of many of them.”

ends