Exciting action in Duhallow Schools Camogie Finals

Millstreet Presentation Convent bettered Cullen in the Duhallow Sciath na Scol Camogie Finals hosted in Rathcoole. With players from both schools attached to Millstreet Camogie Club, it was no surprise those present were treated to a riveting tussle, plenty of entertainment and all out effort by both sides.

Key to Millstreet shading the outcome was a three goal haul from Ruby Lehane, in addition to points by Isobelle O’Keeffe and team captain Ria Kiely.

But credit Cullen for responding and they were rewarded with a Molly Philpott goal.

Millstreet Presentation Convent lined out as Gabriella Bala, Oliwia Szafran, Michelle O’Sullivan, Isobelle O’Keeffe, Jessica Sajdak, Ria Kiely, Ruby Lehane., Zainab Rauf, Megan Coleman, Katie O’Riordan, Kate Tangney, Andrea O’Connor, Emma Barrett, Haiqa Adquib, Kylie Barrett, Molly Buckley, Naolia Chmal, Margaux Gilbourne, Nia Givinashvili and Taylor Kiely.

The Cullen line-out featured Zara Lehane, Emily Ryan, Roisín Cronin, Lily Fitzgerald, Lucy Kelleher, Molly Philpott, Kate Cremin, Shauna Dennehy, Ruby Quinn and M O’Leary.