European Parliament backs Cork MEP's call to increase ocean protection

The motion includes language calling for a ban on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic.

A resolution tabled by Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan has secured the backing of the European Parliament for a ban on gas and oil exploration in the Arctic ocean as part of an overall package to protect coastlines.

As well as banning the exploration of oil and gas, the motion which puts Ireland’s oceans at the heart of the European Green Deal, according to the Irish MEP, aims to defend coasts against plastic product pollution, protects 30% of Irish waters and puts a definitive end to whaling in the North Atlantic where the practice still continues.

The move in the European Parliament comes as nearly half of all habitats surveyed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service in recent years have declined in status, with 85% now in an inadequate condition.

This includes fragile ecosystems popular with Irish holidaymakers and residents like Roaringwater Bay, Cork.

The call to ban oil and gas exploration in the Arctic is a first for a European Parliament motion.

Grace O’Sullivan, who spent over 10 years at sea as an activist with Greenpeace, said she wanted to get a strong resolution on the record from the European Parliament ahead of the upcoming COP15 in Montreal in December.

"The COP15 is a conference that helps guide international responses to the terrifying collapse in biodiversity which we are also witnessing in Ireland.

“While many species on land struggle to deal with changing temperatures, that impact is even more difficult for marine biodiversity, where a fraction of a degree change can wipe out entire areas.

"It can also see explosions in populations like jellyfish or algal blooms, which is not good for the delicate balance of the oceans.”

Ms. O’Sullivan said that Ireland, as one of the only island nations in the EU, and Irish leaders should be spearheading all efforts to protect the sea from destructive activities likes mining and dredging as well as from plastic and fertiliser pollution.

“I hope to see the Government designate Marine Protected Areas as a matter of priority in the coming months to show we are leaders in climate action.”

Grace O’Sullivan is MEP for Ireland South, which includes 12 counties: Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. She is a former Greenpeace activist having crewed the Rainbow Warrior when it was bombed by French Intelligence in 1985. She is an ecologist by training.