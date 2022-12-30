Cork

Escalating numbers on trolleys in Cork hospitals mirroring national trend

CUH has reqested people to explore ‘other medical treatment options’

A statement from Cork University Hospital has requested people explore other medical treatment options rather than attending its exceptionally busy emergency department. Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

As the winter flu and COVID surge continues, there were 86 patients awaiting beds in Cork’s two main hospitals on Friday morning, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has reported in its last trolley watch update of 2022.

The update disclosed that there were 73 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital’s Emergency Department and a further 13 awaiting beds in the Mercy University Hospital. 

