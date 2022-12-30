Escalating numbers on trolleys in Cork hospitals mirroring national trend

As the winter flu and COVID surge continues, there were 86 patients awaiting beds in Cork’s two main hospitals on Friday morning, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has reported in its last trolley watch update of 2022.

The update disclosed that there were 73 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital’s Emergency Department and a further 13 awaiting beds in the Mercy University Hospital.

It amounts to 25% of the 348 patient total of 348 for the emergency departments of the country’s hospitals outside of Dublin. There were 117 patients on trolleys in the Eastern Division’s ten hospitals.

The update coincides with a fresh appeal from Cork University Hospital for people feeling unwell to contact their GP and explore all other options before attending the hospital’s emergency department.

"The Emergency Department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy over the last number of days,” it was said in a statement issued on Friday.

"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

“The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.”

The CUH statement suggested people seeking medical treatment explore the following options before attending the hospital’s emergency department.

General Practitioner / South Doc·

Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork Teleph one - 021-4926900

· Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital Telephone 027 50133

·Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital.Telephone 022 – 58506.

According to INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Shéaghdha, said the organisation’s members had spent the past year working in ‘a constant state of crisis’.

"Nurses are unfortunately ending this year how they started it ­— firefighting intolerable overcrowding coupled with highly transmissable viruses and infections,” she said.

"INMO members in triage and emergency departments in Ireland’s busiest hospitals are highlighting how the conditions are comprising patient safety.

“570 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today, we know from experience that in the first weeks of January that trolley figures could have the potential to nearly double.

"The State cannot walk into the next week unprepared for what could be a severe overcrowding crisis.”

She said that there had been ‘silent acceptance’ on the overcrowding for far too long.

"The HSE have acknowledged that things are going to get worse in our hospitals before they get better but have not outlined what precise supports will be made available to our members in the coming days and weeks ahead.

“The HSE has a duty as an employer and as a service provider to take the necessary steps to scale up capacity.

" The current state of our health system is extremely concerning.

"The INMO has called for the HSE to have a realistic plan. We cannot allow a drift into this dangerous situation emerging across the country.”