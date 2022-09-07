Entries sought for 2022 Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal competition

ENTRIES are being sought for the prestigious Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal, an annual competition aimed at unearthing the new generation of young traditional musicians.

The annual competition, run by musician and broadcaster Peadar Ó Riada through his RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Cuireadh chun Ceoil programme, focusses in on a different instrument each year, with fiddle players invited to make their submissions for the 2022 edition.

The winner will be resented with the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal and €2,500.

Past winners have included some of the country’s top fiddle players including Dubliner Aoife Ní Bhriain who won the competition in its inaugural year, Darragh Curtin, from Brosna in Kerry who won in 2015, and Rebecca McCarthy-Kent from Waterford who won in 2019.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 23 with successful applicants being selected to compete in the final at Cork’s Rochestown park Hotel in the New Year.

To enter musicians must record five sets of tunes (recorded on computer or phone, studio quality is not required), register at www.cuireadhchunceoil.ie and upload the sets to the website by the deadline date.

The 15 will be announced on the Cuireadh chun Ceoil programme live from the Éigse Dhiarmuidín festival in early December.

Peadar Ó Riada said the competition, named in honour of his father Seán Ó Riada, has been going from strength to strength with each passing year.

“Musicians have spoken to us time and time again of the wonderfully supportive and friendly atmosphere of the final,” said Peadar.

“We’ve come to know musicians from around the world through the competition, and we’re looking forward to getting to know more great fiddlers this year,” he added.