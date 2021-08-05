End of an era as Kiskeam postmaster retires after 61 years

John Paddy Joe with his wife Mary sitting on the beautiful commemorative Bench by the River Araglen, a gift to John from the local community in recognition of his 61 years of outstanding service in the Post Office.

The changing landscape of rural Ireland was very much in evidence last Saturday when the postmasters at both Kiskeam and Banteer Post Offices powered down their computers and closed their doors for the final time.

John Paddy Joe Murphy and Tom Hartnett who had between them provided 105 years of sterling service were each honoured by their local communities with poignant and emotional farewell celebrations.

John Paddy Joe Murphy was serenaded by Kiskeam Brass Band on Saturday morning as he emerged from the Post Office to be greeted by a gathering of people that he has served over his 61 years as Postmaster in the Village.

Deputy Michael Moynihan who was MC for the occasion paid tribute to John for his outstanding service to the community. “He did his work with a sense of duty and confidentiality, his love for Kiskeam is second to none, whether in the Post Office or throughout the Village. Across the globe today, people of Kiskeam everywhere salute you John Paddy Joe. We thank you and you inspire us - congratulations on your retirement, our legend John Paddy Joe,” Michael said.

Following a raft of presentations, John and his wife Mary were chauffeured to Kiskeam Bridge by Postman Martin O’ Leary where they unveiled a marble seat in John’s honour, an additional gift from the community.

Fr. Jim Kennelly, blessing the new seat said: “This is a place where people can relax and meditate, and it’s lovely to have a haven like this. John, I want to thank you for being the man you are, there was a tribute made to Brutus by Marc Anthony, ‘his life was gentle and the elements so mixed in him that nature might stand up and say to all the world, this was a man’,” Fr. Kennelly said.

John Paddy Joe told The Corkman that he is quite happy to be retiring at the age of 86. “I’ve my time served, I was delighted to serve the people and I got on well with everyone over the 61 years, I’ll be 87 in October,” he said.

He recalled starting the job at the Post Office in 1961. “Mrs. Linehan from Newmarket Post Office spent a few weeks here showing me the ropes, she was a great help. In those days, we had three postmen - Den Kiely, Dan Buckley and Tom Carroll, they did their daily deliveries on foot or if they were lucky, they had a bicycle. I delivered telegrams myself on my bike,” he recalled.

John said that the computerised system was a great help when it was introduced and as it was phased in gradually, he had no bother getting to grips with the new way of doing things.

“I want to thank everyone, all my customers, I got on well with all of them, they were my friends and neighbours,” he added. John also paid tribute to Catherine Sheehan and Anne O’ Mahony who both worked in the Post Office in recent years.

John will be sorely missed as custodian of the Post Office in Kiskeam. As well as his Post Office work, he was a great listener and offered many a kind and wise word to anyone who was worried or troubled.

In addition, he was the ‘go to person’ if one wanted information on either local and national history.

Going forward, John Paddy Joe will have more time to pursue his Tidy Town’s work and has been a regular sight for many years out and about with his wheelbarrow and shovel during his days off.

“The day I’m idle is the day I’ll be dead,” he said with a smile.