‘Emotional’ homecoming to Fermoy for Sinn Féin First Minister-in-waiting, Michelle O’Neill

While the Northern Ireland Assembly looks unlikely to be formed for some time yet, Sinn Féin’s vice President and nominee for the position of First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, took the opportunity to fulfill a political promise by visiting her Cork homeplace in the town of Fermoy on Monday evening.

"It was an emotional evening visiting my old family home in Cork, where I was born,” Ms O’Neill said as she stood outside the door of the house in which she began her life as Michelle Doris in Brian Boru Place in the north Cork town.

“It was great to speak with our old neighbours, who recounted happy stories of my father, mother and of our family.

“My heart is in Tyrone, but I will forever have a place in my heart for the people of Cork.”

She was welcomed to a public meeting in Fermoy’s Community Centre by local Cork East TD Pat Buckley and other party members and supporters. She was scheduled to visit different locations in the constituency on Tuesday as a full itinerary of visits in Fermoy, Mitchelstown and Midleton was planned.

“I’m delighted she’s come down as it was a promise she made to me a while ago,” Cork East TD Pat Buckley told The Corkman this week.